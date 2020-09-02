Chris Lopez: How Many Women Has He Impregnated?!

Chris Lopez does not have a lot of fans among Teen Mom 2 viewers.

The reasons for this are simple, of course:

Lopez is a deadbeat dad who might also be an abuser, and the news that Kailyn would be having a second child with Chris was greeted with much ambivalence.

At the time that last night's TM2 premiere was filmed, Kail was getting along with two of her three baby daddies, and she hoped to score a hat trick by mending her relationship with Lopez.

But it wasn't meant to be, thanks to one very persistent rumor.

Take a look: