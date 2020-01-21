Chris Lopez: Arrested, In Jail For Violating Kailyn Lowry Restraining Order

As you probably know, the situation involving Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez has grown increasingly messy in recent weeks.

And now, it seems to have taken yet another ugly turn.

Lowry is reportedly pregnant with Lopez's child, but don't take that as an indication that Lux's parents are getting along.

Around the time of conception Lowry filed for a restraining order against Lopez.

And according to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Chris is currently behind bars for violating that order.

Here's what we know about the situation thus far: