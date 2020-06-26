Chelsea Houska: Hiding a Baby Bump? Pregnant With Fourth Child?!

Chelsea Houska is different from the other moms in the Teen Mom franchise in one very important way:
While Jenelle Evans and company serve as dire cautionary tales, Chelsea is a walking happy ending.
Ever since Houska married Cole DeBoer, it's seemed as though her life gets better with each passing year.
And now, Chelsea may be hiding even more good news:
Fans suspect that the South Dakota native is pregnant with her fourth child!
Yes, many Teen Mom obsessives have been poring over Chelsea's most recent pics, and they're convinced she's concealing a baby bump.
Take a look at the evidence and decide for yourself:
1.
Knocked Up?
Fans think Chelsea Houska is trying (and failing) to conceal a baby bump in her latest photos. Many are now convinced that the Teen Mom 2 star is expecting her fourth child.
2.
What to Expect When Chelsea's Expecting
Now comes the time when fans begin dissecting Chelsea's every social media post in search of signs that she's got a bun in the oven.
3.
Easing Off the 'Gram
For one thing, Chelsea has been posting less frequently in general. This pic of her and husband Cole DeBoer is from nearly a week ago.
4.
Give It Away Now
Houska's most recent pic is this one, in which she poses with a camera she's giving away. Fans have remarked on what they feel is a bit of strategic cropping.
5.
The Evidence?
Chelsea's followers are pointing to scant "evidence," such as this pic, in which they claim that Houska appears to be hiding a bump.
6.
Bumpin' Out
This is another recent photo of Chelsea. As you can see, she's hanging out with friends -- but fans zeroed right in on her midsection.
7.
You Make the Call
Is there cause for celebration? Or are fans simply making a bump out of a flat stomach?
8.
Let the Speculation Begin!
You might feel that there's simply not enough evidence to decide -- and you would be right.
9.
Bump Detectives
But has that stopped fans from jumping to wild conclusions about the state of Chelsea's uterus? You know it hasn't!
10.
Premature Congratulations?
On Chelsea's Instagram and on Teen Mom fan pages all over social media, fans are already giddy with the news that Houska is expecting.
11.
Details, Details
They seem wholly unbothered by the fact that she has made no official announcement or even strongly hinted that she's expecting.
12.
Ouch
The problem with bump speculation, of course, is that if your guess isn't accurate, it's wildly insulting.
13.
Bumping Along
This, of course, has not stopped fans from picking apart Chelsea's pics and announcing their findings.
14.
Could Be!
Some fans went a little more in-depth in their analysis of the situation, noting that a pregnancy would be in keeping with Chelsea's history.
15.
A Feeling
Sometimes, a feeling is all it takes. Not in this case, though. We won't know anything for sure until Chelsea makes an announcement.
16.
Rushing to Judgment?
As you can see, fans are basically picking out names already. But there are some skeptics, too.
17.
Booze Clues
These people point to one major piece of evidence as an indication that Chelsea is not expecting: Apparently, the girl has been partying lately.
18.
Knocking 'Em Back
Yes, several followers have pointed out that Houska was drinking -- or appeared to be drinking -- as recently as a week ago.
19.
Case Closed?
Obviously, this would seem to poke a major hole in the pregnancy narrative.
20.
Then Again ...
Of course, it's not as though any of these people breathalyzed Chelsea, or otherwise confirmed that the drink in her hand contained booze.
21.
The Pattern
Fortunately, if Chelsea is expecting, fans won't have to wait long to find out. This is not a woman who hides her pregnancies for very long.
22.
If Ya Got It, Flaunt It
Typically, Chelsea makes an announcement roughly around the time she starts showing.
23.
Another DeBoer?
After all, this is not a mom who would be feeling conflicted about another pregnancy. As many fans have pointed out, she seems to want it.
24.
Why Not?
A fourth kid has been in the plans for Chelsea and Cole for quite some time, and now is as good a time as any.
25.
Going Out on a Limb
So if Chelsea is pregnant, we'd like to be the first to offer our congratulations. And if she's not ... well, we'll congratulate her again when she is.