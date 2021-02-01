Celebrities Who Died In 2021: In Memoriam

Some truly beloved public figures have already left us this year.
These artists, athletes, politicians, and pop culture icons may be gone from this world. But they will certainly never be forgotten.
For their fans and loved ones alike, legends never die.
Their legacies live on; their stars will never fade; and their work will be cherished for generations to come, as those whose lives they touched pass the love and admiration on to future admirers.
Join us as we pay tribute to the lives we've lost in the year 2021.
May they rest in eternal peace and/or power.
1.
Dustin Diamond
This one hits particularly hard for a generation of people who grew up with him on Saturday morning television. Dustin Diamond, the former Saved by the Bell star, died of lung cancer at age 44 on February 1. His death comes just a few weeks after his diagnosis was made public.
2.
Cicely Tyson
What a legend. What a pioneer. We lost actress Cicely Tyson in January of 2021.
3.
Cloris Leachman
Just a week apart from Tyson, another iconic actress, Cloris Leachman, passed away at the age of 94.
4.
Larry King
Larry King, a journalist who anchored eponymous radio and talk shows for decades, became synonymous with CNN, and interviewed just about every famous person on the planet, is sadly dead at the age of 87. May he rest in perpetual peace.
5.
Manukura
Manukura, the rare, snow-white kiwi bird that was the first-ever hatched in captivity, died in its native New Zealand after multiple surgeries. The beloved flightless bird inspired toys and a picture book, winning the hearts of children and conservationists alike. #nestinpower
6.
Mira Furlan
For five seasons and multiple movies, Mira Furlan starred as Delenn on the landmark science fiction series, Babylon 5. She is also well known for her role as Danielle Rousseau on Lost. Mira passed away on January 20. The beloved and talented actress was 65.
7.
Siegfried Fischbacher
Siegfried Fischbacher, pictured here back in 2012, was one half of the famous magician duo Siegfried and Roy, along with Roy Horn (1944-2020). He died of cancer in 2021 at the age of 81.
8.
Jessica Campbell
May Jessica Campbell rest in peace. The actress sadly died at the age of 38.
9.
Tanya Roberts
Tanya Roberts is pictured here back in 2012. She sadly passed away early in 2021.
10.
Harry Brant
Harry Brant is pictured here back in 2016. He sadly passed away from a drug overdose four years later. The son of Stephanie Seymour was just 24 years old.
11.
Emily Mitchell
May Emily Mitchell rest in peace. The pregnant blogger passed away at the age of 36.
12.
Martell Derouen
Martell Derouen, a rapper and cousin of Beyonce, passed away in January 2021.