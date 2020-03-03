Celebrities Who Died In 2020: In Memoriam

Some truly beloved public figures have left us in the year 2020.
These artists, athletes, politicians, and pop culture icons may be gone -- but they will certainly never be forgotten by their fans and loved ones.
Their legacies live on; their stars will never fade; and their work will be cherished for generations to come, as those whose lives they touched pass the love and admiration on to future admirers.
Join us as we pay tribute to the lives we lost this year.
May they rest in eternal peace
1.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Kobe was just 41 years old. He is survived by his wife and three other daughters.
2.
Neil Peart
Iconic Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away in January. He was 67 years old.
3.
Nick Gordon
Nick Gordon passed away at the age of 30. Gordon was best known as the boyfriend of Whitney Houston's late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.
4.
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103. One of Hollywood's most legendary actors, Douglas is most remembered for such legendary films as Spartacus.
5.
Pop Smoke
Rapper Pop Smoke passed away at the age of 20. Smoke was murdered in a friend's home.
6.
Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack passed away at the age of 40. Flack was best known as host of the reality show Love Island.
7.
Alexis Eddy
Alexis Eddy passed away at the age of 23. Eddy was best known for starring in several MTV reality shows, including Are You The One?
8.
Tyler Gwozdz
Tyler Gwozdz died at the age of 29. Gwozdz was a contestant on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.
9.
Natalie Stuart
Natalie passed away at the age of 43. Stuart was one of the most beloved contestants of all-time on NBC's The Voice.
10.
Nikita Pearl Waligwa
Nikita Pearl Walwiga died at the age of 15. Nikita was the star of several Disney Channel films.
11.
Rocky Johnson
Rocky Johnson died at the age of 103. The former pro wrestler and beloved father of The Rock was 75.
12.
Amie Harwick
Amie Harwick passed away at the age of 38. The esteemed therapist and former fiancee of Drew Carey was 38.
13.
Jason Davis
Jason Davis was a popular voice actor and friend of Paris Hilton's. He passed away at the age of 35.
14.
James Lipton
James passed away at the age of 93. The beloved TV personality was best known as host of Inside the Actors Studio.
15.
Lexii Alijai
Lexii Alijai was a rising star in the world of hip hop. She died at the age of 21.