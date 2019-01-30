Celebrities Who Died in 2019: In Memoriam

Below is a tribute to celebrities we have lost in the year 2019.
These artists, athletes, politicians, and pop culture icons may be gone -- but they will certainly never be forgotten by their fans and loved ones.
May they rest in eternal peace.
1.
Luke Perry
Luke Perry passed away after suffering a massive stroke. The actor was 52 years old.
2.
Carol Channing
Comedy legend Carol Channing passed away at the age of 97.
3.
Albert Finney
Albert Finney has passed away at the age of 82. The acclaimed actor earned 5 Oscar nominations over the course of his 60-year career.
4.
James Ingram
Acclaimed singer and composer James Ingram lost his life at the age of 66.
5.
Fatima Ali
Beloved Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali lost her battle with cancer at the age of 29.
6.
Gene Okerlund
Iconic pro wrestling announced Gene Okerlund died at the age of 76,
7.
Bob Einstein
Beloved comedic actor Bob Einstein passed away at 76.
8.
Kevin Barnett
Up-and-coming comic Kevin Barnett died unexpectedly at the age of 32.
9.
Annalise Braakensiek
Australian model and actress Annalise Braakensiek lost her life at age 46.
10.
Kristoff St. John
Kristoff St. John, a Daytime Emmy Award-winner best known for his role as Neil Winters on The Young & The Resltess from 1991 until his death, was found unresponsive at home on February 3, 2019. He was declared dead at the scene. Police initially saw no signs of foul play, and suggested that alcohol may have played a role.
11.
Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld passed away on February 19, 2019 in a hospital in Paris. His health had been the subject of speculation for weeks, and he had been taken to the hospital the day before. The fashion icon was 85 years old.
12.
Brody Stevens
May Brody Stevens rest in peace. The veteran comedian and actor has died from an apparent suicide.
13.
Katherine Helmond
May Katherine Helmond rest in peace. We absolutely adored the actress on the sitcom Who's the Boss.
14.
Janice Freeman
May Janice Freeman rest in peace. This former The Voice contestant has died at the age of 33.
15.
Keith Flint
Prodigy frontman Keith Flint was found dead in his home in Essex, England. He was just 49 years old.
16.
Jen Allan
A veteran soap opera star, Allan also appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Rush Sanders. He was 84.
17.
Freeda Foreman
Freeda Foreman passed away. The daughter of boxer George Foreman was 42.
18.
Nipsey Hussle
May Nipsey Hussle rest in peace. The Grammy-nominated actor has been killed at the age of 33.
19.
Mya-Lecia Naylor
May Mya-Lecia Naylor rest in peace. The British actress has died at the very young age of 16.
20.
Stefanie Sherk
May Stefanie Sherk rest in peace. The model tragically died in April 2019 at the age of 37.
21.
John Singleton
John Singleton was a beloved director and friend. He passed away from a stroke at the age of 51.
22.
Peter Mayhew
May Peter Mayhew rest in peace. The actor, best known for his role in Star Wars, has died at 74.
23.
Troy Dean Shafer
May Troy Dean Shafer rest in peace. The DIY network host has died at the age of 38.
25.
Tim Conway
Comedian Tim Conway passed away at the age of 85.
26.
Ashley Massaro
This is a photo of ex-WWE Diva Ashley Massaro back in 2006. She has sadly passed away at the age of 39.
27.
Grumpy Cat
The internet legend known as Grumpy Cat passed away at the age of 7.
28.
Gabriel Diniz
Rest in peace, Gabriel Diniz. The Latin singer has tragically died at a young age in a plane crash.
29.
Daniel Wright
May Daniel Wright rest in peace. The ex-Biggest Loser star has died at 30 years old.
30.
Gloria Vanderbilt
Gloria Vanderbilt passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on the morning of June 17, 2019. The heiress, fashion designer, and mother of Anderson Cooper was 95 years old.
31.
Philippe Zdar
Philippe Zdar passed away at age 52 after falling out of a window in Paris.
32.
Etika
May Etika rest in peace. The beloved YouTube star was found dead in June of 2019.
33.
Cameron Boyce
May Cameron Bryce rest in peace. The young actor sadly died at the young age of 20. We send our condolences to his loved ones.
34.
Stephanie Niznik
May Stephanie Niznik rest in peace. The actress, known for her long-running role on Everwood, has died at 52.
35.
Rutger Hauer
May Rutger Hauer rest in peace. The veteran, beloved actor has died at the age of 75.
36.
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda is dead. The beloved actor has died at the age of 79 . RIP.