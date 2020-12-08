Catelynn Lowell: I Was Pregnant But I Had Another Miscarriage!

Catelynn Lowell has always been a Teen Mom favorite for a reason.

She's just been through so, so much in her life, you really can't help but root for her.

Starting from her very first TV appearance on 16 and Pregnant, fans have watched her deal with a remarkably difficult home life, and we've seen her make the incredibly selfless decision to place her first child for adoption.

We've watched her grow so much over the years, haven't we?

That may be why it's especially sad to hear such awful news like this ...