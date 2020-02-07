Catelynn Lowell: Butch Baltierra Is Back on Drugs and Out of Our Lives

If you're a longtime Teen Mom OG fan then you're no doubt aware that Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell both come from broken homes.

Tyler and Cate have both attempted to rebuild and repair their relationships with their parents, and they've met with decidedly mixed results.

A source of much frustration over the years has been Tyler's effort to form a lasting bond with his troubled father, Butch Baltierra.

Butch has struggled with substance abuse for years, but fans were encouraged by his latest rehab stint.

Sadly, it seems Tyler's dad suffered a relapse in recent weeks, and this time, his son and daughter-in-law may have decided they've had enough.

Take a look at the latest developments in this heartbreaking situation: