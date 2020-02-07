Catelynn Lowell: Butch Baltierra Is Back on Drugs and Out of Our Lives

If you're a longtime Teen Mom OG fan then you're no doubt aware that Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell both come from broken homes.
Tyler and Cate have both attempted to rebuild and repair their relationships with their parents, and they've met with decidedly mixed results.
A source of much frustration over the years has been Tyler's effort to form a lasting bond with his troubled father, Butch Baltierra.
Butch has struggled with substance abuse for years, but fans were encouraged by his latest rehab stint.
Sadly, it seems Tyler's dad suffered a relapse in recent weeks, and this time, his son and daughter-in-law may have decided they've had enough.
Take a look at the latest developments in this heartbreaking situation:
1.
A Strained Relationship
Tyler Baltierra has put real effort into his relationship with his father over the years. Unfortunately, Butch's addictions have often come between them.
2.
Ups and Downs
The roller coaster ride of Butch's battle with substance abuse has resulted in considerable heartbreak for his loved ones, and no one has been more profoundly affected than Tyler.
3.
The Witness
Of course, Tyler's wife, Catelynn Lowell, might be a close second, as she's been by her husband's side through it all, and has witnessed firsthand the many ways in which addiction can irreparably damage a family.
4.
A Reluctant Expert
So when it comes to Butch's long struggle with substance abuse, few people are more qualified to comment on the matter than Catelynn.
5.
A New Man
Butch checked into rehab last year, and for a while, it seemed that a bright future lay ahead of him.
6.
Before and After
Before and after photos of Tyler's dad had fans applauding Butch's progress and encouraging him to stay the course.
7.
Through the Wringer
Butch's addictions have led to numerous relapses, which have in turn led to numerous arrests and stints in prison.
8.
Amber Alert
The first sign of trouble came in April of 2019, when Tyler's sister, Amber Baltierra, indicated that Butch had started dabbling in recreational drug use again.
9.
Cause for Concern?
In a Facebook post, Amber revealed that Butch “is smoking weed again.”
10.
Slippery Slope
Normally, the revelation that a grown man is smoking pot would not constitute a major red flag. But Butch is a recovering addict, and relapses often happen by degrees.
11.
The Downward Spiral
“He drinks a couple beers here and there as well,” Amber added at the time.
12.
An Astute Assessment
“He thinks he can manage all this but it will progress into something big again," she continued. "That’s what this disease does.”
13.
The Writing on the Wall
Amber seems to have a good sense of how addiction works, and she seemed well aware that Butch was headed for a full-blown relapse.
14.
Bad News
Updates have been scarce in recent months, but Catelynn Lowell seems to have confirmed this week that Butch is fully off the wagon.
15.
A Heartbreaking Update
In an Instagram live session, Cate confirmed that Tyler is no longer in regular contact with his father.
16.
Keeping Mum
Fans begged for clarification, but Catelynn was reluctant to offer details.
17.
Assuming the Worst
Of course, it's tough to imagine any reason that Tyler would distance himself from his father other than a relapse.
18.
Clearing the Air
This week, Catelynn followed up with the website Champion Daily and revealed that Tyler has not fully cut ties with his father.
19.
A Vague Response
“He’s just kind of doing his own thing,” Catelynn said when asked what Butch is up to these days.
20.
Drifting Apart
“He texts us randomly and Tyler also shoots him a text here and there, but that’s about it," Catelynn added.
21.
Still In the Picture
“It’s not that we cut ties with him,” Cate added. “It’s just that we more or less don’t get super involved.”
22.
Ignorance Is Bliss
She added that she's unable to offer any updates on Butch's sobriety, stating, “Honestly we are so not involved that we don’t know if he’s sober or not.”
23.
Kind Words
Despite the fact that they're no longer close, Catelynn obviously still has love for her father-in-law.
24.
Hope For the Future
"He’s got so much potential,” Cate explained. “that I hope one day he is fully okay with who he is as a person, that he doesn’t need anything in his life! Besides his self and his children.”
25.
A Sad Fact
Sadly, Catelynn says Butch is in no way involved in the lives of his grandchildren.
26.
A Non-Presence
“Nova does not ask about Butch,” Cate said, adding, “I don’t even know if she remembers him or not.”
27.
Missing Out
“He still has not met Vaeda,” Lowell added sadly.
28.
Coming to Terms
Surprisingly, it seems Tyler Baltierra is okay with the way things stand with his father.
29.
Making the Best Of It
“Tyler’s okay with it," Catelynn said. “Sometimes it’s good to not be involved,” she added, “I that makes sense.”
30.
On His Own
Cate added that the whole family has fallen out of contact with Butch, stating, “I don’t believe Amber talks to him, but I could be wrong.”
31.
Sill In the Picture
Fortunately, it seems Amber and Tyler have maintained ties. "We talk to Amber, yes,” Cate revealed. “It’s mostly through texts and sometimes she Facetimes to see the girls.”
32.
Prayers for the Future
As for Butch, Catelynn concludes by saying that she hopes for the best for her troubled father-in-law.
33.
All the Best For Butch
“I just hope one day he’s 100% secure with hisself,” Cate stated. “When he’s doing good, he’s such a joy to be around!” We wish Butch all the best in his continued recovery.