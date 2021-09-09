Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra: Ready to Meet Our Daughter?!?

She's here, and she's perfect.

No, really, Teen Mom OG fans:

We mean she is LITERALLY right here. At last.

About two weeks after welcoming daughter Rya Rose into the worrld, Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra have presented a number of cute and close-up photos of the precious newborn.

"Ohhhh Rya Rose," Catelynn captioned the new pictures on Instagram, "we ADORE you."

The many snapshots also featured the couple's two older daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, cradling the infant... although one sibling seemed a bit more hesitant than the other to do so.

Over on Tyler's page, meanwhile, the adoring father also introduced his newborn daughter to his fans and followers.

"Welcome to our little family Rya Rose," he wrote. "We love you so much!"

The same can now be said for The Hollywood Gossip. Check out the photo below -- and prepare to melt!