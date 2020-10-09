Brittany Banks: I'm Not a Fool for Moving to Jordan, Yazan LIED to Me!

The return of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 is nearly upon us.

That will mean a lot, including diving back into Brittany Banks and her contentious relationship with Yazan Abo Horira and his family.

Fans continue to have a lot of questions.

Why would she go to a country that (fans seem to believe) outlaws all of her favorite things?

Why didn't she just get a divorce years ago and spare herself this headache now?

Why all of the lies? Why didn't she expect Yazan to act like he has and issue the ultimatums that he has?

Brittany is answering all of that and more: