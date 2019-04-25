Britney Spears Fans Accuse Her Team of Orchestrating Cover-Up, Faking Pics & Videos

In 2019, Britney Spears checked into a mental wellness center. She spent weeks at the facility.

The official story was that she was addressing her state of mind, stress related to her father's illness, and mental health concerns that have plagued her for over a decade.

But thousands upon thousands of her fans felt that this, coupled with her abruptly canceled tour months earlier, was orchestrated by her father and the conservatorship.

#FreeBritney activists believe that there is some sort of cover-up regarding her social media activity -- that it is monitored, edited, or possibly posted by people who answer to Britney's dad.

Even Britney's own mother has expressed concerns in this area.

Scroll down to see what some critics are saying about the way Spears is being treated why they even think recent photos of the artist have been forged by various cronies who do not want what is best for her...