Britney Spears Fans Accuse Her Team of Orchestrating Cover-Up, Faking Pics & Videos

In 2019, Britney Spears checked into a mental wellness center. She spent weeks at the facility.
The official story was that she was addressing her state of mind, stress related to her father's illness, and mental health concerns that have plagued her for over a decade.
But thousands upon thousands of her fans felt that this, coupled with her abruptly canceled tour months earlier, was orchestrated by her father and the conservatorship.
#FreeBritney activists believe that there is some sort of cover-up regarding her social media activity -- that it is monitored, edited, or possibly posted by people who answer to Britney's dad.
Even Britney's own mother has expressed concerns in this area.
Scroll down to see what some critics are saying about the way Spears is being treated why they even think recent photos of the artist have been forged by various cronies who do not want what is best for her...
1.
Britney Spears on Insta
This photo was taken from the Instagram video relesed by Britney Spears to assure fans she was doing okay.
2.
What's the Unfortunate History Here?
Spears was hospitalized in early 2018, placed uner a 72-hold hold to evaluate her mental state after she had a breakdown in which many around her were concerned for her well-being.
3.
What Happened Over a Decade Ago?
A source told People Magazine back then that the pop star’s court-appointed child monitor called police. “She had already put [son] Preston in the car when Britney locked herself in a room with Jayden,” said a source. “The cops came and got through the door and tied her down to a gurney.”
4.
What Was Her Life Like Back Then?
This incident took place when her children were two years old and one year old, respectively, and she was supposed to be handing them over to ex-husband Kevin Federline. Police said the singer was "under the influence of an unknown substance" when she was placed in the hospital.
5.
Is That What Happened?
In 2020, a dozen years after the incident, a man who had worked with Britney went public with a letter that he claims that Britney wrote at the time. In the letter, she claimed that the incident that led to the psych hold and now to this conservatorship was a set-up, that she had been lied to by those around her.
6.
Since Then?
Britney's dad was made the executor of her estate and basically put in charge of his daughter's finances and, to some extent, professional life. Britney cannot drive her own car. She cannot vote. The "Email My Heart" singer reportedly does not have her own email account. And her father can pull the plug on any music tour or residency.
7.
Shen Then Went Into Hiding
To some extent, at least. Her music career came to a screeching halt, but Britney had recently settled into a very well-paying residency in Las Vegas and has seemingly been happy and healthy for years.
8.
She's Been Dating Sam Asghari for Years
Drama-free, we should add. Hooray!
10.
Britney Therefore Needed a Break
She told followers in January 2019 that she had to cancel a number of her Vegas show in order to deal with this family health crisis.
11.
What Did Spears Say?
“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” she wrote as a caption to a photo that included her dad.
12.
She Continued:
“I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart."
13.
And Continued:
"However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."
14.
She Concluded at the Time:
"I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."
15.
Fast Forward 3 Months...
... and Britney was checked into a mental health facility. This was in early April.
16.
Little Was Said About It at the Time
"We all need to take time for a little 'me time,'" Britney simply wrote as a caption to this image after reports surfaced of her check-in.
17.
Was She Off Her Meds? How Serious Was This Recent Breakdown?!?
Fans have had many questions of late, considering the silence surrounding Britney's hospitalization.
18.
With So Few Answers, Social Media Users Have Been Filling the Vacuum...
... with conspiracy theories and accusations! They've started a "#FreeBritney" hashtag because they think the singer is being held against her will.
19.
This Has Prompted Her Sister to Speak Out
"I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand," wrote Jamie Lynn Spears in anger after trolls alleged that she and other loved ones were not helping Britney enough.
20.
Just STFU, Jamie Lynn Concluded
"Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore.” With that attitude, it is no wonder that Britney made her the trustee of her fortune. Should Britney tragically pass away, it will be up to Jamie Lynn to distribute her fortune in a safe and age-appropriate manner to her two sons.
21.
And Then Britney Herself Spoke Out
She shared two recent videos, both of which were meant to quiet down the misguided and cruel noise surrounding her, her situation and her family/handlers.
Says Britney in this Instagram video: "Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don’t worry. I’ll be back very soon.”
23.
And She Added:
"You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you."
24.
She's Also Physically Strong
Spears shared another video of herself working out, writing as a caption: "Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me."
26.
All is Good Then, Right?
Nope, Britney truthers say. They believe Spears is still in trouble and that her entourage is manipulating this entire situation to make her simply APPEAR happy and healthy.
27.
HUH?!?
On Easter Sunday, photos of Britney leaving a hotel through the front door with Sam went viral... but some fans allege she always leaves hotels through the back door and therefore images such as this one were somehow doctored.
28.
Who Has Been Posting These Recent Messages?
Not Britney, argues this one user: “Who is posting on her page?? The Britney we saw a few days ago does not look capable of using her phone!! What are these people trying to cover up?? It’s too obvious by now that something is very wrong here! What have you guys done to Brit?? We need to see her on LIVE!!!”
29.
Even Mom Got Involved
Lynne Spears had never seemed to meddle in the conservatorship, but she began openly discussing her concerns about Britney's Instagram -- having observed positive comments suddenly vanish -- and even spoke in support of a blogger ... one whom Jamie Spears would later sue for posts made as part of his #FreeBritney activism.
30.
But Sam Asghari Swears Britney is on the Mend
"She's great," Asghari told TMZ in the spring of 2019. "She's doing amazing. Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned but she's doing great."
31.
She DOES Post Her Own Photos
Britney herself snapped and shared this photo of Sam. We don't mean to burst anyone's bubble, but we don't really see this pic or its posting being faked. Who else is photographing her hunky boyfriend in her house?
32.
But We Must Still #FreeBritney!
Critics are not convinced. They won't believe Britney is fine until she makes some sort of public appearance and, we guess, convinced them of her strong health. They may be waiting awhile for this to happen, however.
33.
Things Got Serious
In early September of 2019, Kevin Federline accused Britney's father, Jamie Spears, of breaking down a door to attack his son, Sean Preston, following an argument. Jamie's alleged shaking of the boy led to him being investigated by CPS.
34.
Britney Took No Chances
Always putting her boys first, she immediately changed their visitation schedules so that they would spend more time with their father, whose home Jamie has no right to visit. This gave Kevin time to seek a restraining order against Jamie, protecting both Sean Preston and Jayden James. The restraining order was granted, and Jamie cannot approach either boy for another three years. Those boys are lucky to have parents who love them so much and will protect them at any cost.
35.
Oops, She Had Some Setbacks
Britney did accidentally burn down her home gym, she revealed. Candles can set the mood beautifully, but they can be dangerous if left unattended. We're glad that no one was hurt. But still, an accident that could happen to anyone is not, fans say, justification for Britney to remain under her father's thumb.
36.
2020 Took No Prisoners
As the entire country shut down in March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US, Britney took to Instagram to ask fans who needed help with groceries and bills. She is only allowed access to a limited allowance, but she knew that there were a lot of fans who needed a shopping trip to Target more than she did in that moment when they could not work and did not know when their next paychecks would be coming.