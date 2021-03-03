Brielle Biermann Turns 24, Celebrates in Bahamas with Bikini Thirst Traps

Brielle Biermann is, simply put, a knockout.

Kim Zolciak's eldest daughter would be turning heads even if she weren't related to anyone famous.

But having a reality TV career just means that there are more heads to turn, so to speak.

Last week was Brielle's birthday.

(She turned 24! Happy birthday, Brielle!)

While she didn't pose in her birthday suit, she did flaunt her curves in the next best thing.

Take a look at the mind-boggling thirst traps that Brielle shared with her fans and followers to mark the occasion.