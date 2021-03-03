Brielle Biermann Turns 24, Celebrates in Bahamas with Bikini Thirst Traps

Kim Zolciak's eldest daughter would be turning heads even if she weren't related to anyone famous.
But having a reality TV career just means that there are more heads to turn, so to speak.
Last week was Brielle's birthday.
(She turned 24! Happy birthday, Brielle!)
While she didn't pose in her birthday suit, she did flaunt her curves in the next best thing.
Take a look at the mind-boggling thirst traps that Brielle shared with her fans and followers to mark the occasion.
1.
Don't be tardy for the birthday party!
Brielle Biermann is Kim Zolciak's eldest child. She's gorgeous, but her jaw-dropping good looks aren't the only reason that she's well-liked.
2.
Before the party ...
Brielle shared photos in a gorgeous magenta outfit that could barely contain her considerable assets while in Scottsdale, Arizona before she kicked off her official birthday celebrations.
3.
To Nassau
Brielle partied in Naussau, The Bahamas as she turned 24, flaunting her incredible body yet again in the crystal-clear surf.
4.
The photos? Heart-stoppingly hot
Brielle's audacious hourglass figure is the envy of millions, and she has never been shy about showing it off. People are very grateful for that.
5.
This is something of a tradition for her
Brielle partied in Nassau for her 23rd birthday, getting an earthshatteringly dark tan under the tropical sun ... just weeks before the entire world went into lockdown.
6.
She's back again for 24!
Brielle was born on February 25, 1997. Some of us are still processing that someone born in 1997 is 24, and not 13.
7.
Brielle didn't party alone
Though these photos show that she very responsibly did not hang out in any large crowds for her big day (and also wasn't in the US anyway), Brielle was accompanied by friends, including the gorgeous Elizabeth Arthur.
8.
And of course, Ty French
Brielle's ottery hottie of a friend Ty French is a jarringly handsome model himself, and he was part of Brielle's birthday celebrations a year ago.
9.
Throwback . . .
Here the two besties were in 2020, before returning home just days before many parts of the country began lockdown. It's a year later and I STILL want that shirt that Ty's wearing.
10.
And more!
Brandonn St. Regis has an almost otherworldly sense of style, and accompanied Brielle, Ty, and Elizabeth in this friendly photo.
11.
Oh!!
Brielle shared this close-u pic with her fans and followers. She's clearly making sure that everyone can see her pink nails . . . right? Yes, that's definitely the focus of this image.
12.
The drama!
Brielle also gave fans a peek at her all-black ensemble, worn at night and illuminated only by the flash of the camera.
13.
Gorgeous!
In a bikini or a dress or, well, just about anything, Brielle is a show-stopping beauty. We hope that she enjoyed her 24th birthday festivities.