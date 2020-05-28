Brielle Biermann DESTROYS Critics: Yes, I Am Naturally This Hot!

Brielle Biermann is many things.

She's a reality star. She's an entrepreneur. She's a walking, talking thirst trap.

She is also the last person about whom you want to make claims that you can't back up.

After the Don't Be Tardy star and Real Housewives of Atlanta progeny shared some gorgeous, natural selfies, she was accused of faking them.

Her skin couldn't look so smooth and glowy naturally, right?

Wrong - as Brielle explained when she clapped back hard at the accusations that were fired her way.

Take a look below and see her words, and the tantalizing photos in question, for yourself.