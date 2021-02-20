Bridgerton Season 2: All the Spoilers! All the Secrets! All the S-E-X!

Prepare yourselves, Netflix subscribers.
For many more secrets. For many more fancy soirees. And, yes, to be sure... for a lot more sex.
Coming off the most-watched season in streaming history, Bridgerton has already been greenlit for a second season.
On whom will upcoming episodes focus? Who is the new face set to make seductive waves? And when will Bridgerton Season 2 actually air?
Take a deep breath. Maybe take a cold shower. And scroll down for a slew of Bridgerton spoilers!
1.
Okay. But What is Bridgerton?
Wow. Really?!? The series is the first to air on Netflix from producer Shonda Rhimes and it centerrs on the Bridgerton family — played by Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston and Ruth Gemmell — as they attempt to find love in Regency-era high society.
2.
Sounds Intriguing. Tell Me More!
The show was created Chris Van Dusen and is based on Julia Quinn‘s popular young adult book series. According to Netflix, it was watched in late 2020 and early 2021 by 63 million households.
3.
Where Do Things Stand on the Show?
Throughout season 1, oldest sister Daphne (Dynevor) and her relationship with London’s most eligible bachelor, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), was front and center. SPOILER ALERT: They ended the season by getting married and having a baby.
4.
What Can We Expect from Them on Season 2?
Not much, actually! Each book in the aforementioned series centers on a different member of the family.
5.
So, Who is Up Next?
Anthony. On the first season finale, he remarked to his sister and brother-in-law that it was his turn to find love -- and it's that search that will take up a bulk of Season 2.
6.
Meet Kate Sharma!
Kate Sheffield was the name of Anthony's main love interest in book two. However, on Bridgerton, she'll be called Kate Sharma and be of Indian descent. The reimagined role will be taken on by Sex Education's Simone Ashley, and is described by Netflix as "a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools -- Anthony Bridgerton very much included."
7.
Are More Characters on the Way?
If the program follows book two in the series, we'll also meet Edwina, who is Kate's sister, and Mary, their mother. In the book, Anthony originally decides that Edwina will be his wife... but then gets distracted by the disapproving Kate while trying to win her over.
8.
What About Lady Whistledown?
The mysterious local gossip, played by Nicola Coughlan, has said the show's creators are trying to ensure that their plans remain hush-hush. "They're keeping everything super, super secretive so I don't really know yet," she said while speaking to TV Line in January about what's on tap. "Trust me, the cast, we've been speculating heavily. I text Claudia Jessie a lot and ask, 'What do you think is happening?' I've been speculating a lot about story lines and just trying to apply logic where I don't know if logic works."
9.
All Hail the Queen... Detective?
Golda Rosheuvel, who portrays Queen Charlotte, has her own hopes for the next batch of twists and turns. "If Chris Van Dusen comes to me and says, 'Golda, what would you like to see in the second season if we have a second season?' I would say, 'The Queen and Eloise have to get together and form an alliance and find out who Whistledown is,'" the British actress told Insider in January. "I think it's the intrigue of meeting her match. ... I think there's a lot of joy in that for Queen Charlotte because she loves a little bit of gossip.
10.
Wait, Will We See Any of Daphne and the Duke?
Yes. Page previously hinted that the second season of the Netflix series might bring trouble in paradise for the newlyweds, who went through quite a lot on their way to marital bliss.. "I'm not sure I believe in paradise. I know that the romance genre generally does — part of the deal is that you get a happy ending," Page told TV Guide in December 2020. "But as far as continuing to explore characters, I think that love is an evolving thing. ... They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do. They have a lot to do, and I think it'll always be fun to watch them do that together."
11.
As for Eloise?
This sister/daughter (played by Jessie) really come into her own in season 2, specifically at her debut ball. “She's going to shake things up and basically take the piss out of it. I'm excited for that,” Jessie told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2021. "But I would really love to see Eloise just really own every space she's in. She had this vision that her sister was the perfect debutante, and then Eloise comes sort of like crashing through with her own personality. She is given a little bit more freedom to be herself, with Phoebe being in a high-status relationship, and it gives Eloise a bit more room to have her own space."
12.
Will She Learn That Her BFF is Lady Whistledown?
Jessie did tease that Eloise will be “pissed” when she eventually learns the identity of Lady Whistledown. "I just can't imagine what that is going to be like," she said. "That's such a shock to a friendship. You have this woman, this character, this mysterious scribbler that Eloise is basically a bit in love with, and kinda wants to be her best mate — has been lying to her, writing about her family, and causing scandals. To me, that's the most compelling thing in the world."
13.
Bigger! Better! Bolder!
Bailey said the following to British Vogue about what's to come next season: "I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible. It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into. ... There's loads of little Easter eggs for all of the characters."
14.
When Does Season 2 Premiere?
Tragically, we don't know yet.
15.
But There WILL Be a Season 2, Right???
Yes! Just take it from Lady Whistledown. "The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021," a statement from Lady Whistledown/Netfilx reads. "This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."