Bridgerton Season 2: All the Spoilers! All the Secrets! All the S-E-X!

Prepare yourselves, Netflix subscribers.

For many more secrets. For many more fancy soirees. And, yes, to be sure... for a lot more sex.

Coming off the most-watched season in streaming history, Bridgerton has already been greenlit for a second season.

On whom will upcoming episodes focus? Who is the new face set to make seductive waves? And when will Bridgerton Season 2 actually air?

Take a deep breath. Maybe take a cold shower. And scroll down for a slew of Bridgerton spoilers!