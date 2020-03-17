Briana DeJesus: Time For My Deadbeat Baby Daddies to Do Some Coronavirus Babysitting!

When a father takes care of his child, it shouldn't be called babysitting.

But when a mother has her kids 24/7 -- as her two deadbeat baby daddies dodge all parental responsibilities -- dropping the kids off with their fathers can be as nerve-racking as leaving them with an inexperienced teen who reeks of a mango Juul pod.

So it makes sense that Briana DeJesus would be a little wary about the prospect of her trusting her sperm donors to look after their offspring for a few days.

This week, DeJesus asked her followers if she should feel safe in leaving her kids with their dads for a while.

And the responses ranged from hilariously relatable to shockingly random.

Take a look: