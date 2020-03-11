Briana DeJesus Responds to Chris Lopez Dating Rumors: I Don't Want Kailyn Lowry's Sloppy Seconds! [EXCLUSIVE]

Earlier this week, an unexpected Twitter interaction created a link between two Teen Mom 2 stars who previously had nothing to do with each other.

As the result of an innocent joke, a rumor that Briana DeJesus planned to hook up with Chris Lopez made its way across the social media landscape.

Chris, of course, is Kailyn Lowry's most recent baby daddy, and there's no reason to believe that Briana has any romantic interest in him.

In fact, she's specifically stated that she doesn't feel any attraction to the guy.

Despite that fact, this one little joke was quickly blown WAY out of proportion.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Gossip, Briana cleared up some scandalous rumors and shared an update on her longstanding feud with Lowry.

Take a look: