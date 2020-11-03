Briana DeJesus: Kailyn Lowry Is a Friendless Loser Who Beats Her Boyfriends

Just when we thought Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry had reached an agreement to say out of one another's business.

It seems their cold war has reignited in a major way, as not even a pandemic can keep these two apart.

Along with the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast, the ladies took part in a virtual reunion filming this week.

It seems it's a good thing that the episodes were filmed remotely, as Kail and Bri might have each left with a fistful of the other's hair.

It's been a tough few months for both of them, of course.

Much of Bri's storyline centered around the news that she contracted chlamydia following a one-night stand with her ex.

Meanwhile, the whole world learned that Lowry was arrested for allegedly assaulting her baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Are these embattled cast members with zero love lost between them merely venting their frustrations on each other?

We're not sure what's got them so riled up, but the situation is getting uglier by the day.

Take a look at what Bri has to say to Celeb Mag: