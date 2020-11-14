Briana DeJesus: I'm Giving Up on Both of My Baby Daddies!

Briana DeJesus has been known to thrown down on social media.

It's sort of a whole thing: she talks a big game online, but when it comes to actually confronting someone in person, she backs down.

That's how it happened with Kailyn Lowry, remember?

They feuded on social media for so long and when Kailyn tried to fight at the reunion, she refused until they were onstage together and security was right there to break it up before it even got started.

Which is fine, by the way -- we're not endorsing violence here.

We're just pointing out that Briana has a habit of getting real sassy online and going after various people in her life.

And that's what she just did with both of her baby daddies, Devoin Austin and Luis Miguel.

Settle in, because this is quite a ride ...