Briana DeJesus: I Really Think Kailyn Lowry is Racist!

People have been talking about racism a lot lately, for very obvious reasons.

Some of this talk has involved bringing up old incidences of racism from famous people, and because of that, some of those famous people have been seeing some consequences for their words and actions.

We all saw what happened with the Vanderpump Rules cast, and Teen Mom, a franchise known for holding onto problematic cast members, has even fired Taylor Selfridge for some old racist tweets.

Some people think MTV should get rid of some other Teen Mom cast members as well, and Kailyn Lowry is high on that list.

And Briana DeJesus has a thing or two to say about it all ...