Briana DeJesus Shows Off Stunning Plastic Surgery Results, Lives Her Best Life

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has never been apprehensive when it comes to going under the knife. Or shy about sharing with fans.

Like so many reality TV personalities, when she came into unexpected wealth and fame, Briana decided to fine-tune some things.

It's an understandable reaction to being thrust into the spotlight.

People are gonna be looking at you like ever before, and you suddenly have the money for surgical touch-ups, so why the hell not?

Taking pride in cosmetic procedures can be seen as a form of body positivity, and Briana is leading the way in that regard.

With her latest round of fierce before-and-after pics, he proves she was serious about what she was talking about having done.

Let's just say less is more. Take a look at the eye-popping results: