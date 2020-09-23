Briana DeJesus FINALLY Responds to Rumors That She's Hooking Up With Chris Lopez!

Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry have never been friends, exactly.

Depending on which one of them you ask, you might get a very different answer as to why that is.

Briana is likely to tell you that Kail didn't like her from the moment she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 -- perhaps she felt threatened, or simply didn't feel like sharing her spotlight.

Lowry, on the other hand, would probably say that her dislike for DeJesus has to do with Briana's decision to date Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband with whom Kail was reportedly on the verge of reconciling.

We're not sure which story is more accurate, but we do know the whole mess has been made worse by rumors that Briana is hooking up with Chris Lopez .

And Bri's latest comments on the subject certainly haven't helped the situation.

Take a look: