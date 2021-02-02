Briana DeJesus: Devoin is Breaking Our Daughter's Heart!

As you may have heard, Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin, the father of her oldest daughter, do not get along.

It's been sort of a thing for the past several years.

They obviously liked each other at some point, enough to conceive a child at least, but whatever affection they had for each other is long gone.

And in its place is just a bunch of angry texts and passive aggressive social media posts.

Briana and Devoin have been doing this little song and dance quite a bit for the past few months -- they get mad at each other, post about it on Instagram and/or Twitter, then the other person responds indirectly on Instagram and/or Twitter and nothing ever gets resolved.

It's stressful just watching it from the outside, we can't imagine how exhausting it must be to actually co-parent like this.

If you want to see a good example of what we're talking about here, wait till you see their latest social media battle ...