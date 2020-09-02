Briana DeJesus Comes Clean: I Love Jenelle Evans! I Hate My STD!

Well, a new season of Teen Mom 2 is upon us, which means the ladies who made the show famous and the relative newcomers are both sharing intimate details about their lives in hopes of persuading you to tune in.
Will the strategy be effective, or will you and millions like you decide that you're already getting the full story from social media, and your primetime viewing hours are better spent elsewhere?
Only time will tell.
Whatever the case, Briana DeJesus is committing herself to the hard sell, discussing her STD diagnosis and her love for Jenelle Evans in recent interviews.
It's a bold strategy may attract folks who feel the need to satisfy their morbid curiosity about just WTF is going on with Bri these days.
Take a look:
1.
Opening Up
Briana DeJesus decided to let it all hang out in a pair of recent interviews. And Teen Mom 2 fans are likely to have a very mixed reaction to her comments.
2.
Drama, Drama, Drama!
A new season of Teen Mom 2 kicked off Tuesday night, and Bri has been updating fans on recent events in her life so that they can brace themselves for the hurricane of drama this season seems to hold in store for her.
3.
Missing the Point?
Of course, the reason for all these pre-season interviews is to entice fans to watch the show by promising the most bonkers episodes to date, but that's not quite what Bri is doing.
4.
Spilling the Tea
Instead, she's agreeing with fans who feel that the show peaked several years ago. Although she disagrees with most about exactly why that is.
5.
BFFWs (Best Friends For a Week)
Just before Jenelle Evans was fired from the show last year, she formed a brief friendship with Briana.
6.
So She Is Good For Something?
Now, it seems that Bri feels that Jenelle is the missing puzzle piece that elevated past seasons of TM2 above other reality shows.
7.
Whatever You Say ...
In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Briana admits that she doesn't talk to Jenelle much these days, but she says that the accused abuser was the trailblazer who led TM2 down the path to greatness.
8.
For Better or Worse ....
“She was on Teen Mom 2 for a long time. She kind of made the show what it is today,” Briana tells the outlet.
The comments are oddly timed, coming on the heels of a bizarre YouTube video in which Jenelle lashes out at MTV for firing her and defends her husband's decision to shoot the family dog in front of her kids.
10.
Keeping Her Distance
Wisely, Briana distances herself from the insanity that is Jenelle's current life by pointing out that she has little contact with her former co-star.
11.
So ... You're Saying She Should Leave David?
“I just hope she has a safe life,” Briana says, rather poignantly. “Sometimes we comment on each other’s Instagram Stories, but we don’t talk as much as we used to.”
12.
Big Things Ahead?
Perhaps realizing that she's mourning a bygone era when she's supposed to be promoting the new season, Bri then switched gears by promising her most satisfying storylines to date.
13.
Let the Sh-t Show Commence!
“[It’s] definitely a shit show…There are definitely a lot of up and downs. You’ll see a lot of breaking points,” DeJesus promises.
14.
Major Growth
“There’s definitely a lot of growth going on. At least in my storyline. There are a lot of things that I didn’t think I would have done," she continues.
15.
Putting Her Foot Down
"But I did as far as you know, buying a new home, having a conversation — a difficult conversation — with Luis [Hernandez] and DeVoin [Austin] to discuss our co-parenting," Briana says.
16.
A Painful Mistake
Yes, Bri says she's taking a harder line with her baby daddies these days, but that new attitude came only after she hooked up with Luis and caught an STD from him.
17.
Mistakes Happen
"Everything happened really fast," DeJesus said in a recent interview with People. "Did I think I would end up sleeping with Luis again? Absolutely not."
18.
Burned By an Ex
Briana DeJesus and Miguel Hernandez broke up several years ago. Their recent reconciliation was a brief one, but it seems it will leave a lasting impression in the worst way.
19.
Ouch
"My mental health wasn't there and I did something that I regret, but I ended up catching an STD and I didn't think anything of it," she said of the hookup.
20.
An Unpleasant Surprise
Briana says she had no idea she would test positive when she allowed MTV to film her visit to a clinic.
21.
She Wasn't Kidding About the Drama
"I thought maybe letting MTV film this personal experience would be a learning experience for others, to teach others that it's okay to get tested and it's okay to talk about it," she told People. "And that kind of bit me in the ass because something came up positive in my test results and they definitely filmed it all."
22.
Live and Learn
"I hate that I have to relive it over again because I'm finally over it, but hopefully it's more of a learning experience for everybody else," Bri continued. "I hope people can learn from my mistakes because I've made tons of mistakes."
23.
An Important Message
She added, "I just want people to know that getting tested is okay. It's the right thing to do because if I didn't get tested, I would have never known that I had something."
24.
Probably For the Best
As for her relationship with Luis, Briana says the two of them are strictly platonic co-parents these days.
25.
Moving On
"Whatever happened, happened. I don't talk to him like that," she said. "We don't meet up late at night after the club to have sex. None of that happens anymore."
26.
Always Improving
So always practice safe sex and keep your distance from Jenelle Evans? Sounds like Bri learned some pretty important lessons this season! We'll be watching!