Briana DeJesus Comes Clean: I Love Jenelle Evans! I Hate My STD!

Well, a new season of Teen Mom 2 is upon us, which means the ladies who made the show famous and the relative newcomers are both sharing intimate details about their lives in hopes of persuading you to tune in.

Will the strategy be effective, or will you and millions like you decide that you're already getting the full story from social media, and your primetime viewing hours are better spent elsewhere?

Only time will tell.

Whatever the case, Briana DeJesus is committing herself to the hard sell, discussing her STD diagnosis and her love for Jenelle Evans in recent interviews.

It's a bold strategy may attract folks who feel the need to satisfy their morbid curiosity about just WTF is going on with Bri these days.

Take a look: