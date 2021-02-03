Briana DeJesus Claps Back at Devoin's Mom: Stop Spreading LIES About My Daughter! [Exclusive]

Briana DeJesus is no stranger to baby daddy drama.

In fact, if the way her life is portrayed on Teen Mom 2 is at all accurate, not a week goes by in which Bri doesn't deal with some sort of BS from one or both of her daughters' fathers.

But this week, the situation escalated in a major way.

Even by her standards, this was bad. Just so messy. Put it this way, Teen Mom Nation: As far as we know, DeJesus has never been forced to deal with anything like this before.

Devoin Austin's mother, Charita, has officially entered the fray, and she's making bold claims about the way Bri and Devoin's dasughter is being treated on the Teen Mom 2 set.

The claims could have major repercussions for Briana's career and her custody arrangement, so it should come as no surprise that DeJesus has been quick to shoot them down.

And she has done so, to THG exclusively.

Scroll on for the whole story: