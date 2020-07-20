Briana DeJesus Calls Out Deadbeat Dad Devoin Austin; He Sends Her 80 Bucks and Tells Her to STFU!

Like so many of the Teen Moms, Briana DeJesus has attracted some severely loser-y dudes who turned out to be horribly inept as dads.
Sadly, both of Briana's baby daddies have shown little interest in being financially responsible for their daughters.
Fortunately, Bri makes a very good living, and she's willing to call her baby daddies out for their deadbeat behavior.
Earlier this week, Devoin Austin -- father to Bri's 8-year-old daughter Nova -- took to social media to boast about how well he's doing financially.
Bri responded by suggesting that he use some of that money to support his daughter -- and Devoin's response has to be seen to be believed.
Take a look:
Briana vs. Devoin
Briana DeJesus is fed up with deadbeat dads! She took to Instagram this week to publicly call out Devoin Austin, the father of her eldest daughter.
Nova's Folks
Briana and Devoin are parents to 8-year-old Nova -- although to hear Bri tell it, Devoin hasn't done much parenting at all.
Self-Acceptance of the Worst Kind
Interestingly, Devoin hasn't done much to push back against that characterization. As far as we can tell, he's a deadbeat, and he doesn't care who knows it.
Put In His Place
But if Devoin thought he had gotten away with something and would never suffer any consequences for his actions ... well, Bri just set him straight in a major way.
Deadbeat Baller
And something tells us that Devoin will think twice next time he considers boasting about his wealth on social media,.
Stacking Bills
It all started when Devoin posted about some sort of money-making opportunity on his Instagram Story.
Flashing Some Cash
"You tryna get you a few bands holla at me," Devoin messaged his followers.
Called Out
It wasn't long before someone brought this gratuitous display of wealth to Briana's attention.
The Wrath of Bri
Not surprisingly, Bri wasn't too thrilled to find out that the guy who had been stiffing her on child support was bragging about his wealth on social media.
Fighting For What's Hers
"U better start helping me with Nova if that’s the case! she wrote on a screenshot posted on Instagram.
Clapping Back
Naturally, Devoin wasn't too happy with Bri's call-out. "You got stfu w this 'start’ sh-t. Wtf have I BEEN Lol. I know it’s teen mom season coming up. But chill out!!!" he responded.
Going Off
Briana promptly granted an interview to Celeb Magazine in which she proceeded to roast Devoin even harder.
"Obnoxious" Is an Understatement
"I would find it really obnoxious if anyone is flaunting wealth on social media when they’re not paying for things they should, but particularly when you’re not paying for your kids is when I’m going to take an issue," she said.
Putting It Mildly ... Again
"As those who have followed my story for years know, Devoin hasn’t always been the most involved parent in Nova’s life," she added.
Throwing Him a Bone
"With that being said, [Devoin] does do small things, but I don’t personally feel like it’s enough," Bri conceded.
That's It?!
"Recently, he has taken Nova to gymnastics and picked her up a few times" DeJesus added, demonstrating just far she's lowered the bar.
She's Not Happy
From there, Briana recalled a recent incident which underscored the fact that Devoin has parenting problems that go well beyond his lack of fiscal responsibility.
And With Good Reason
"Obviously, after I left her alone with him and he was drunk (as you saw last season) it’s taken me some time to trust him with her… but that’s neither here nor there this time," she told the outlet.
Back to the Finances
While getting drunk while you're supposed to be taking care of a child is certainly not okay, Bri then reiterated that it's his financial neglect through which Devoin really shows his indifference to the responsibilities of fatherhood.
Priorities Out of Whack
Bri noted that her ex-con baby daddy "likes to flaunt Gucci and was recently flaunting cash on his Instagram story."
Good Point
"If you’re going to flaunt cash, then I’d assume you have money to pay for your child, correct?" she rather reasonably asked.
A Few Bucks?!
"He’s given me a few bucks for Nova’s gymnastics classes -- though he’s wanted to split it with me -- and it’s like pulling teeth to get him to help with the bills," DeJesus continued.
Credit Where It's Due ... We Guess
Briana concluded by noting that Devoin "did send me $80 after I blasted him yesterday on Instagram."
Is She Serious?
We can't tell if Briana is being sarcastic there or not. To us, sending 80 bucks after flashing a huge wad of cash on IG seems like adding insult to injury!
Baby Steps
But hey, life is all about trajectory. Maybe Bri is just happy Devoin is showing signs of progress. And hopefully, she's learned some lessons about what kind of men she should seek out going forward.