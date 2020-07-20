Briana DeJesus Calls Out Deadbeat Dad Devoin Austin; He Sends Her 80 Bucks and Tells Her to STFU!

Like so many of the Teen Moms, Briana DeJesus has attracted some severely loser-y dudes who turned out to be horribly inept as dads.

Sadly, both of Briana's baby daddies have shown little interest in being financially responsible for their daughters.

Fortunately, Bri makes a very good living, and she's willing to call her baby daddies out for their deadbeat behavior.

Earlier this week, Devoin Austin -- father to Bri's 8-year-old daughter Nova -- took to social media to boast about how well he's doing financially.

Bri responded by suggesting that he use some of that money to support his daughter -- and Devoin's response has to be seen to be believed.

Take a look: