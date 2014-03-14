Britney Spears Boyfriends Timeline: How Does Sam Asghari Stack Up Against Brit's Former Beaus?

Britney Spears has dated some interesting characters over her many, many years in the spotlight ... some of whom you obviously know.

Others you may have forgotten, however, or never heard about, including some of the men who made huge impressions on the star's life.

Who did she give her v-card to? Who is she dating now?

If you follow the pop princess at all closely, you've likely heard about Sam Ashgari by now.

He and Britney have been together for several years now, and while he seems unintimidated by the celebs who came before him, Sam still has some big shoes to fill in this arena.

Of course, some of predecessors were kind of forgettable!

Remember the guys in between JT and K-Fed? Or the one who was busted cheating? Or the one she let do her wheelbarrow style?

Exactly. It's been a wild ride. No pun intended ...

Here's a quick Britney Spears romance rewind/rundown, from back to her early Louisiana roots to her current Vegas residency daze: