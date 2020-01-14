Bode Roloff: See All His Precious Pictures!

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are parents for the second time.

The beloved couple welcomed a son named Bode James back oon January 8 and have spent ample time since sharing beautiful photos of their second born.

Mom and Dad have, of course, met little Bode.

But so has sister Ember... grandma Amy... and grandpa Matt.

Below, we've collected every picture uploaded online of the cutie patootie, including those of him with his parents, sibling and grandparents.

"Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full. What an honor it is to be their mama," wrote Audrey as a caption to the very first one below.

What a perfect sentiment, right?

Scroll down for an adorable look at younr Bode James Roloff.