Bode Roloff: See All His Precious Pictures!

But so has sister Ember... grandma Amy... and grandpa Matt.
Below, we've collected every picture uploaded online of the cutie patootie, including those of him with his parents, sibling and grandparents.
"Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full. What an honor it is to be their mama," wrote Audrey as a caption to the very first one below.
What a perfect sentiment, right?
Scroll down for an adorable look at younr Bode James Roloff.
1.
Resting with Her Kids
Audrey is comfortable at home at last, resting with her two kids in one of the cutest photos you'll ever see.
2.
Just Born!
Here he is, folks! Jeremy Roloff is holding his second born baby and first son in this photo.
3.
The First Family Photo
Minus Ember, of course, so this doesn't really count. But it's one of the first pics we've seen of Audrey, Jeremy and their latest child.
4.
A Kiss for Audrey
Jeremy wrote soon after Bode's arrival about how he's in awe of his wife for what she's accomplished here. That goes for all women. You guys are superheroes.
5.
Matt Roloff and Bode
Matt Roloff is cradling his new grandson in this photo and it is just SO gosh darn adorable.
6.
Professionally Done, Perfectly Posed
Mom, dad and son pose here for a professional photographer they hired in honor of the special occasion. So precious!
7.
Amy Roloff, Bode
Amy Roloff is holding her grandson here for one of the first times. How precious!
8.
Just... Wow
This picture could be hung in a museum, don't you think?
9.
This Isn't My Good Side, You Guys
LOL, right? Bode almost seems annoyed here at his photo being snapped.
10.
So Safe, So Sound
Perhaps you can't totally tell here, but the little guy is being cradled by his father and just seems so content, doesn't he?
11.
Mommy Snuggles!
Ah, the smell of a newborn. And the soft skin. Really, does life get any better than this moment right here?
12.
Welcome, Brother!
No, this is not a photo of Bode. But how could we not include this amazing sign Ember created in order to welcome her brother home?