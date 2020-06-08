Big Ed Brown Tried to Pay Rosemarie Vega to Strip Down on Camera!

Big Ed Brown had to make amends with his tearful daughter on the finale of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4.

But that was before she had seen the whole season.

It was also filmed months before the Tell All Special.

Ed and Rosemarie each had accusations about each other.

Big Ed said that Rose had tried to get him back just months earlier, but she denies it.

She confirms that she had moved on with a girlfriend.

Meanwhile, she accuses Ed of trying to pay her to make nude videos of herself.