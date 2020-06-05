Big Ed Brown BANNED From All 90 Day Fiance Spinoffs?

For what feels like the billionth time, 90 Day Fiance is unveiling a new spinoff.

On Strikes Back, stars from this previous season will confront their haters on camera while filming themselves on iPhones and iPads.

A number of stars, like Tom Brooks, Stephanie Motto, and Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, are reportedly already filming for it.

Other stars, like Avery Warner, are said to have declined.

But reports have been strangely quiet about Big Ed Brown -- a man who is usually the first to sign up for an interview and speak his mind.

There's just no way, fans say, that he would turn down the opportunity to speak directly to his haters like this.

Unless, of course, TLC has banned him from the show. And looking at his history, you can see why.