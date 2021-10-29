Below Deck: The Most Stunning Exits in Show History

Below Deck is one of the most dramatic shows on the air.

It provides a lot of drama with a group of sexy people working in sun-soaked locations as they serve the rich.

Thanks to the nature of the series, workers are fired without a second thought, which adds to the insanity of it all.

Other people just opt to quit and not look back because of the horror they endured on the yacht.

With so many different iterations of the show on the air today, there have been a lot of exits, and most of them have been completely and utterly dramatic.

Check out the most stunning exits to rock Below Deck below.