Below Deck Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Below Deck premiered in 2013, and it was far from the show it is today.

The series had outlandish guests that tested the patience of everyone working on the boat, but the cast didn't gel as well as they did on the later seasons.

We would even go as far as saying that any potential viewers should skip the season entirely.

Still, there was a cast, and it's time to delve into what they got up to back then and, more importantly, what they are up to nowadays.