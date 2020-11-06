Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Does Tayshia Adams Pick? Who Drops Out of the Competition?

Well, it finally happened.

After months of rumors and speculation, Tayshia Adams finally stepped out of a limo and claimed her place as Bachelorette.

In what might have been the show's most eventful episode of all time, Clare Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss, and we learmed that the guys who were left behind will now compete for Tayshia's affection.

And you know what that means -- a whole new round of Bachelorette spoilers!

Perhaps it's because of all the coronavirus-related delays. but Bach insiders were unable to keep their secrets to themselves this year, and as always, spoiler master Reality Steve was there to gather up all the intel.

So scroll on to find out who gets Tayshia's final rose -- and which contestant goes home under mysterious circumstances!