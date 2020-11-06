Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Does Tayshia Adams Pick? Who Drops Out of the Competition?

Well, it finally happened.
After months of rumors and speculation, Tayshia Adams finally stepped out of a limo and claimed her place as Bachelorette.
In what might have been the show's most eventful episode of all time, Clare Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss, and we learmed that the guys who were left behind will now compete for Tayshia's affection.
And you know what that means -- a whole new round of Bachelorette spoilers!
Perhaps it's because of all the coronavirus-related delays. but Bach insiders were unable to keep their secrets to themselves this year, and as always, spoiler master Reality Steve was there to gather up all the intel.
So scroll on to find out who gets Tayshia's final rose -- and which contestant goes home under mysterious circumstances!
1.
Tayshia Time!
2.
A Short Reign
In case you missed it, Clare's final episode of The Bachelorette aired on November 5. Her tenure may have been brief -- and VERY dramatic -- but it had a happy ending.
3.
Skipping to the Good Part
Clare revealed to Chris Harrison that she was in love with Dale Moss, and by the end of the episode, she and Dale were engaged.
4.
This Is What the Show Is All About!
That's wonderful, of course, and we wish Clare and Dale all the best.
5.
Directionless Dudes
But the situation left 16 guys in a lurch. After quarantining and enduring weeks of Covid tests, it now looked as though they had made the trip to SoCal for no reason.
6.
The Decision
Host Chris Harrison offered the men a choice -- head home, or stick around and see what's behind door number two. All of them chose to remain.
7.
Enter Tayshia
That's when Tayshia made her grand entrance. And while we didn't get to see the nervous gentlemen react to her yet, you can bet they'll be pretty pleased with what they see.
8.
The Switcheroo
For months now, the talk has been all about Clare and her mysterious exit. Now that she's handed out her final rose, the Tayshia spoilers are coming in hot!
9.
Called It
As usual, the clairvoyant Reality Steve perfectly predicted the time on transition. "I originally reported in the season spoilers that Clare had 3 rose ceremonies," he wrote in a recent blog post. "Clare does NOT have a 3rd rose ceremony. Next week is when the transition is made from Clare to Tayshia."
10.
Back to Basics
It seems that from here on out, we're in for a much more conventional season of The Bachelorette, complete with rose ceremonies and actual dates! Although that doesn't mean there are no twists ...
11.
The End of Tayshia's Journey
We already know just about everything there is to know about Tayshia's final episodes, so if you want to be surprised when they air, this is your last chance to bail out!
12.
The Final Four
Let's start with her final four -- and the news of one guy who goes home without being eliminated.
13.
Ivan Hall
First up is Ivan, a literal rocket scientist from Dallas. He kept a pretty low profile during Clare's tenure, but it seems he caught Tayshia's eye right off the bat.
14.
Ben Smith
Next is Ben Smith, an Army Ranger turned fitness guru who currently resides in Venice Beach.
15.
Zac Clark
Next up is Zac Clark, a guy with a very interesting story. After struggling with substance abuse issues, this marathon runner got sober and became an addiction counselor. More on Zac later.
16.
Brendan Morais
And finally, we have Brendan Morais. Brendan, it seems, is that rare Bachelorette contestant who took himself out of the running.
17.
A Surprise Decision
Brendan got divorced not long before he auditioned for The Bachelorette. It seems he ultimately decided he just wasn't ready for another serious relationship so soon.
18.
A Tough Call
“Brendan Morais leaves the show on his own. His family was the only one that didn’t show up for hometown dates," Reality Steve wrote of the model and actor. "As I reported a few weeks ago, Brendan’s divorce was finalized just over a year ago, and apparently that played a big role in why he left. Guess he just wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship.”
19.
Back to Zac
According to Steve, Tayshia's final rose goes to 36-year-old Zac. But it doesn't look like these two will be headed for the altar anytime soon.
20.
No Ring On It
For reasons that aren't entirely clear, Zac and Tayshia did not get engaged while filming her season finale.
21.
What Tayshia Knows
So it looks like this season does hold some secrets, after all ...
22.
Running Out of Steam
Was Tayshia the one to hit the brakes? Was it marathon man Zac? We guess we'll have to watch to find out.
23.
Brunch For Two
It's important to note that there's no reason to believe that Tayshia and Zac broke up, they're just not engaged.
24.
Hoping For a Happy Ending
So we guess there's still a chance that this could be the first season to yield not one but TWO happy marriages!
25.
Whatever Happens ...
In the meantime, we're just looking forward to seeing Tayshia reign supreme as the Queen of Roses!