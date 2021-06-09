Bachelor Nation Responds to Chris Harrison: Will He Be Missed?

Chris Harrison is moving on.

The long-time Bachelor and Bachelorette host will NOT return to these beloved programs, not after he mishandled a race-based scandal this winter involving former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

He will reportedly receive $50 million for walking away, provided he signs a non-disclosure agreement.

So while some viewers may be sad to see Harrison go, the guy is making out just fine.

He's likely guffawing all the way to the bank.

As for how those who have worked closely with Harrison feel about his departure?

We've collected their tributes and their reactions to his departure below.