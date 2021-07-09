Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Cast: Revealed! Ridiculous!

All over America, restrictions are lifting, masks are coming off, and proud laborers are returning to the farms, offices, and work sites that make this nation great.

More important than any of that, however -- more important than anything, really -- is the fact that Bachelor In Paradise is returning for a seventh season of being extremely horny on the beach.

Yes, 2020 was the year without a BiP, and if you got the sense that the sun shined a little dimmer and life just wasn't worth living last summer, you're not alone.

But if you're a fan of living vicariously through the adventures of scantily-clad young singles, then we've got fantastic news:

Not only is BiP back, the new cast includes some of the most lovable and loathe-able stars in the Bachelor Nation universe.

Take a look: