Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Cast: Revealed! Ridiculous!

All over America, restrictions are lifting, masks are coming off, and proud laborers are returning to the farms, offices, and work sites that make this nation great.
More important than any of that, however -- more important than anything, really -- is the fact that Bachelor In Paradise is returning for a seventh season of being extremely horny on the beach.
Yes, 2020 was the year without a BiP, and if you got the sense that the sun shined a little dimmer and life just wasn't worth living last summer, you're not alone.
But if you're a fan of living vicariously through the adventures of scantily-clad young singles, then we've got fantastic news:
Not only is BiP back, the new cast includes some of the most lovable and loathe-able stars in the Bachelor Nation universe.
Take a look:
1.
The Beachside Bachelors Are Back!
2.
Pilot Pete's Potential Partners
First up are the ladies from Peter Weber's season. He may have been one of the worst Bachelors in the show's history, but at least six of his exes are getting a second chance.
3.
Tammy Ly
Tammy is a house flipper from Syracuse, New York. She made it Peter's his top 12 before dodging a bullet by getting sent home.
4.
Deandra Kanu
And then there's Deandra! She's a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas. She made it to Pete's top 16 -- and now she's paradise bound!
5.
Kelsey Weier
Kelsey is a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa. She eally hit it off with Peter, making it all the way to his final 3, but she's probably best remembered for her hilarious champagne fail.
6.
Victoria Paul
Victoria P. is a 27-year-old nurse from Alexandria, Louisiana. She made it pretty far in her season, but now she's setting her sights higher than Pilot Pete.
7.
Natasha Parker
Natasha is an event planner from New York. She also made it to Pete's top 12, and now she's getting a second chance at love.
8.
Claire and Tayshia's Men
Claire and Tayshia both found love on their shared season. And now, several go their contestants are headed to paradise!
9.
Brendan Morais
Tayshia was head over heels for Brendan. And even though he was in a very serious relationship not too long ago, we're sure he's ready to find love again.
10.
Kenny Braasch
Kenny is a boy band manager from Chicago. Hopefully he can manage all the talent he's sure to find on the island!
11.
Ivan Hall
Ivan is a rocket science from Dallas. Ivan made it all the way for Tayshia's final four, but she dropped him because he's not religious. Something tells us that won't be a problem in Paradise!
12.
Noah Erb
Noah is a 26-year old from Long Beach, California. He gained a lot of fans, largely because of his epic mustache.
13.
Matt's Maidens
Matt James found love with Rachael Kirkconnell during his controversial season. And now six women from his season are trying their luck in Paradise!
14.
Serena Pitt
Serena hails from Markham, Ontario. A lot of fans were rooting for her to be named the next Bachelorette, but at least she'll be making a return in Paradise form.
15.
Serena Chew
Serena Chew hails from San Bruno, California. She caught Matt's early on, but in the end it wasn't a love connection. She'll have better odds in Paradise!
16.
Mari Pepin-Solis
Mari Pepin-Solis is a beauty queen from Puerto Rico. We bet she won't be letting Queen Victoria snatch her crown this time!
17.
Victoria Larson
Speaking of the Queen, Victoria became one of the most infamous contestants of all time during Matt's season. And we're thrilled that she's heading to the island!
18.
Abigail Herringer
Abigail became one of the biggest fan favorites of all time during Matt's season. The 26-year-old hails from Salem, Oregon
19.
Jessenia Cruz
Jessenia is a 28-year-old hottie from San Antonio, Texas. She made some enemies during her season, but she also earned a lot of fans.
20.
Maurissa Gunn
A beauty queen-turned-patient care coordinator from Atlanta, Maurissa is a BiP veteran. Here's hoping she has better luck this time around!
21.
Joe Amabile
Remember Joe Amabile? He's a throwback from Becca Kufrin's season. And he'll returning to the franchise for BiP!
22.
Tahzjuan Hawkins
Tahzjuan Hawkins made a name for herself during Colton Underwood's season. And she's the only contestant from his season who's making her way to the island!
23.
Katie's Crew
So far there's only one guy from Katie's season who will be heading to the island ... but he's a doozy!
24.
Karl Smith
Last and quite definitely least is Karl Smith from Katie Thurston's season. He may be a liar and a manipulator, but at least he'll be entertaining!
25.
The New Emcee
As for who won't be heading to paradise -- Chris Harrison in still persona non grata in Bachelor Nation. David Spade and a few other celebs will be taking hosting duties!