Bachelor Nation: Which "Final Rose" Couples Are Still a Thing?

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are TV shows with a clear goal that you don't need Bachelor spoilers to figure out:

Set up a man or woman with his or her soulmate.

Heck, nearly every season ends with a proposal, right? And yet, over time, almost no proposals end in actual marriage.

By the numbers, few couples from Bachelor Nation last months; let alone years; let alone an entire lifetime together.

Have their been exceptions to this?

Yes, just look at Jason and Molly. Or Sean and Cat. Rachel and Bryan. Even Arie and Lauren or Becca and Garrett.

Yet it's still an arduous, uphill battle.

See Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt, or Peter Weber and Madison Prewett, whose engagements lasted ... days? Hours?

These are unique cases, yet the fact remains that it's hard out there for duos spawned by this franchise to make it work.

Will Clare Crawley fare any better in 2020, assuming filming resumes and she's still The Bachelorette when it does?

We hope so. But doubtful. Anyway ...

So looking back through the years, who is still living happily ever after after the final rose was handed out?

Take a look at notable duos from The Bachelor and Bachelorette and see whether they're still a romantic item now.