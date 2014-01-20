Bachelor Nation: Which "Final Rose" Couples Are Still a Thing?

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are TV shows with a clear goal that you don't need Bachelor spoilers to figure out:
Set up a man or woman with his or her soulmate.
Heck, nearly every season ends with a proposal, right? And yet, over time, almost no proposals end in actual marriage.
By the numbers, few couples from Bachelor Nation last months; let alone years; let alone an entire lifetime together.
Have their been exceptions to this?
Yes, just look at Jason and Molly. Or Sean and Cat. Rachel and Bryan. Even Arie and Lauren or Becca and Garrett.
Yet it's still an arduous, uphill battle.
See Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt, or Peter Weber and Madison Prewett, whose engagements lasted ... days? Hours?
These are unique cases, yet the fact remains that it's hard out there for duos spawned by this franchise to make it work.
Will Clare Crawley fare any better in 2020, assuming filming resumes and she's still The Bachelorette when it does?
We hope so. But doubtful. Anyway ...
So looking back through the years, who is still living happily ever after after the final rose was handed out?
Take a look at notable duos from The Bachelor and Bachelorette and see whether they're still a romantic item now.
1.
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are one of the most recent additions to this esteemed list of couples. By all accounts, Cassie was The One for Colton from the start, and it would appear that she was along for the ride as he busted the inaugural nut. Whether they actually make it to the altar is suspect, however, given the hesitation we've already seen on the show ... and just the overall odds. Not good. But hey. A year later and they're still a thing!
2.
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been an interesting case, both seemingly over the moon in love and behind the proverbial eight ball since day one. They certainly seem to have weathered whatever storms have been in their path thus far, and enough time has passed that they're no longer in the "honeymoon" phase that they've proven us wrong, for sure. Whether or not they make it to the altar is still an open question, but there's zero signs of trouble right now, at least publicly. Hey, they even got engaged, again. For whatever that's worth.
3.
Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen
Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen hit it off from the very start, and after a fairly conventional season of The Bachelorette, they got engaged on the finale. Perhaps the most notable obstacle for this duo came prior to the season, when his Instagram "double-tapping" of some seriously offensive posts and memes came to light. But in two years or so since they met, there's been no trouble in paradise that we can tell. Only loving each other.
4.
Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt
This one didn't come close to working out. Hannah accepted Jed's proposal... only to find out TWO WHOLE DAYS later that Wyatt had never told her about a quasi girlfriend back at home. She then dumped him.
5.
Peter Weber and Madison Prewett
Peter Weber was a disaster on The Bachelor. He began his season needing "closure" with Hannah Brown, who returned to the show for multiple episodes ... then got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss on the finale and dumped her a month later (long before the finale actually made it to air). Then Chris Harrison flew to Alabama to set Peter up with runner-up Madison Prewett, who he went public with on the After the Final Rose special. They broke up two days after.
6.
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are a match made in heaven. Bachelor Nation seemed to prefer runner-up Peter Kraus, but Rachel went with the smooth (too smooth for some fans' liking) doctor from Miami at the last minute. And it worked out for them! These two got married in August 2019!
7.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham
Yes, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are still together ... and MARRIED. And they have a baby!! Needless to say, the consensus was that Becca dodged a bullet when Arie pulled the ol' switcheroo after his season and that Lauren might have her heart broken next. We weren't rooting for that sad outcome, but just saying ... it's Arie. It seemed plausible, if not likely. But we are happy that they're proving us wrong. We wish them the best with their marriage and family!
8.
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi
Look ... we wished Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi all the best. But after the least inspiring public debut from a Bachelor couple since Juan Pablo and Nikki, it was no surprise that they eventually broke up. Come on, people. We were talking about Nick Viall, who was clearly bitten hard by the fame bug, and fell for a girl who didn't want to be in the "business" or leave Canada, where he had no interest in moving. Just saying. The odds made them a definite underdog from the start, and their short-lived relationship proved skeptics correct.
9.
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
It was a good year, closer to a year and a half actually, which is a long time for any relationship, reality TV style or regular style, when Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell publicly called out what they deemed as "fake news" that alleged they had broken up ... and then canceled their wedding and admitted that they broke up. #realnews
10.
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth looked the part of the happy couple ever since they got engaged in August 2015. Until they split up in November 2018. So the joke's on us, because three years is a long time for any relationship ... yet they did break us as predicted. Call it a wash?
11.
Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff
Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff just got engaged on The Bachelor season finale in March 2015 ... only to break up in May 2015! What seemed like the perfect fit turned out to be anything but.
12.
Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum
Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum are married. Plain and simple, he won her heart on The Bachelorette, and in life. They have a child and a beautiful life together.
13.
Brad Womack and Emily Maynard
Brad Womack and Emily Maynard did not last. He chose no one on his first stint on The Bachelor, making him 0-for-2. She fittingly tried this charade and flopped again too.
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici got engaged on The Bachelor in 2013 and never looked back. They made it official early in 2014.
Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi got engaged on The Bachelor. They broke up in epic fashion and did not last long, to the surprise of no one.
Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2013, and ever since then they've still been a thing. A MARRIED THING! They got hitched two winters later, and are living their happy ever after.
17.
Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney
Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney got engaged, and married, and had a kid! This infamously happened after he dumped his final rose recipient, Melissa Rycroft, and chose Molly instead ... close enough. COUNT IT! Melissa went on to marry Tye Strickland and have a beautiful family of her own, so really, everyone won in this case.
Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson a.k.a. the Black Widow, got engaged on The Bachelor, and lasted for about a year. They broke up. She wrote a tell-all book about successfully reverse cowgirling him like a madman in the Fantasy Suite. The rest is hisstory.
19.
Travis Stork and Sarah Stone
Travis Stork and Sarah Stone broke up before The Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose special even aired. Now that takes decidation to not making it work.
20.
Emily Maynard and Jef Holm
Emily Maynard and Jef Holm broke up really, really fast. She chose Jef with one F over Sean Lowe on The Bachelorette. Bad call.
21.
Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez
Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez dated for a long while. They didn't last, however, calling off their engagement after about 18 months.
22.
Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice
Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice are obviously not still together. But they sure made a cute pairing on the early years of the ABC reality franchise.
23.
Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski
Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski's engagement was short-lived. She's better off for it.
24.
Jesse Csincsak and Deanna Pappas
Jesse Csincsak and Deanna Pappas got engaged after The Bachelorette chose him over Jason Mesnick. Did not take.
25.
Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter
Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter have been together so long, we forget that she was ever not Mrs. Ryan Sutter. They have been married for a decade and have two kids!
26.
Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas
These two lasted about four minutes. Shayne then went on to meet the man, the myth, the legend Nik Richie one night and married him within a few hours. They have two children and a beautiful life together to this day, so perhaps there's hope for all of us yet.
27.
Juan Pablo and Nikki Ferrell
Juan Pablo's now-infamous non-proposal made him persona non grata for many fans, but he and winner Nikki Ferrell were together for a good six months before she finally got sick of his crap.
28.
Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray
Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray split up after just six months together. Amazingly, they appeared happily together and in love just days before they called it off.
29.
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron
Yup, Hannah gets to be on this list twice. She asked out runner-up Tyler on the After the Final Rose special -- and he said yes! They then went out on a single date, before he hit it off with Gigi Hadid and is apparently now very serious with the model.
30.
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti
Another success story! It took these two awhile to find each other -- or, to be specific, for Jared to acknowledge Ashley was The One -- but they went ahead and also got married in the summer of 2019.
31.
Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson
These two were the villains of their seasons (Randone competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart while Nielson went after Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s.) But they got their own happy endings when they found love... with each other! The pair are moving to Los Angeles, have two dogs, and were married by Chris Harrison.
32.
Kevin Wendt and Astried Loch
Wendt made a name for himself on Bachelor in Paradise, which is where he met Loch, who competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. The pair initially got it on in Paradise, but reconnected off-screen and are now going strong.
33.
Joe Amabile and Kendall Long
Joe and Kendall went public in the fall of 2018 after also meeting in Paradise. They just signed a lease for an apartment together in West Hollywood.
34.
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass
Another married couple! This Bachelor in Paradise couple (from Season 3) got married in June 2017 and welcomed a girl in February 2018.
35.
Lace Morris and Grant Kemp
Two months after the 2016 Bachelor in Paradise finale, Morris and Kemp were living together in San Francisco and looking forward to planning their wedding. However, in November 2016, despite having matching tattoos, the couple broke up.