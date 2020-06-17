Baby Girl Lisa Hamme: I'll Have a Baby With Usman to Save Our Marriage!

Ever the dramatic one, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme claimed that she was being "silenced" by TLC and producers after her N-word scandal got her fired.

Now, however, she is speaking up -- and so is Usman Umar.

They are talking about their plans ... even as they acknowledge that their marriage is in serious trouble.

After the way that Lisa has treated Usman, both on screen and off screen, that is no surprise.

But Lisa has a plan to fix things.

The 53-year-old 90 Day Fiance star aims to get pregnant by her 31-year-old husband.

If that plan fails, they do have a back-up plan. ...