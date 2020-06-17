Baby Girl Lisa Hamme: I'll Have a Baby With Usman to Save Our Marriage!

Ever the dramatic one, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme claimed that she was being "silenced" by TLC and producers after her N-word scandal got her fired.
Now, however, she is speaking up -- and so is Usman Umar.
They are talking about their plans ... even as they acknowledge that their marriage is in serious trouble.
After the way that Lisa has treated Usman, both on screen and off screen, that is no surprise.
But Lisa has a plan to fix things.
The 53-year-old 90 Day Fiance star aims to get pregnant by her 31-year-old husband.
If that plan fails, they do have a back-up plan. ...
1.
Married doesn't mean happily ever after ...
Yes, 53-year-old Lisa did tie the knot with Usman. But getting married does not guarantee wedded bliss.
2.
They were excited to see each other
Seriously, even in the initial trailers, these two were locking lips. Other couples have complained about a lack of "jiggy jiggy," so to speak. Despite their 22-year age gap, it looked like they had a spark.
3.
But things weren't perfect
Right from the start, Usman Umar acknowledged that not everything about Baby Girl Lisa was easy or pleasant.
4.
Usman is "famous"
He is a rapper, and as such he has some groupies ... something that filled Lisa with unbridled jealousy.
5.
That meant problems for his career
At one point, Lisa insisted that he remove a woman from his music video because she was not Lisa herself, and therefore she felt that he should not be singing to her ... even in the context of a video. Categorically absurd.
6.
It was nearly sabotage
As Usman and his friend, Abba S-Boy discussed, this was actively hurting his music career, but Lisa was more concerned about her relationship.
7.
The jealousy did not go away
Lisa looked at Usman's messages, and saw that he had told another girl "I love you." Big yikes.
8.
Usman protested
With the possibility of a language barrier interfering with his efforts to explain, Usman assured Lisa that he didn't really mean it when he told this fan that he loved her. That was not super reassuring.
9.
After all, groupies proclaim their love for him all of the time
Usman is trying to conflate groupies showering a rapper with love to a rapper DMing a particular female fan and writing "I love you." Oh no.
10.
It would require a lot of patience
Usman's questionable motives and reluctance to cut himself off from fans and Lisa's difficult personality made for a lot of fights.
11.
Lisa had one tactic in particular
The self-styled "Baby Girl" would get upset and then storm off, time and time again, to the fatigue of viewers.
12.
Even so, they got hitched
The two got married, with plans to bring Usman to the United States, but that didn't mean that the drama was over.
13.
Lisa had drama with fans, too
At one point, she appeared to threaten to dox someone who criticized her on social media. Lisa's temper got her into a lot of trouble.
14.
Worst of all ...
Lisa was seen using racist and homophobic slurs. She apparently felt justified in using the N-word.
15.
She wasn't too kind to Usman, either
Usman at one point revealed the kinds of messages that Lisa had sent to him. They were not especially kind.
16.
Even worse ...
As Usman revealed at the Tell All taping (though it did not air on the final, edited version), Lisa had apparently called him the N-word. There's no good time to use the worst slur in the history of language, but directing it at her husband was truly unacceptable.
17.
Was TLC covering for Lisa?
They chose to not air Usman's revelation of what Lisa had called him, which made them an accomplice. Fortunately, nearly a dozen hours of the Tell All had leaked weeks before it aired. Host Shaun Robinson disclosed that the Lisa situation was "being handled" on Instagram after fans expressed their dismay that TLC seemed to try to cover up Lisa's wrongdoing.
18.
That prompted this nonsense
In a very silly display, Lisa covered her mouth with duct tape on Instagram, clearly saying that she was being "silenced" by TLC, by Sharp Entertainment, and by her own booking agent.
19.
It did cost her
As revealed by 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, Lisa was excused from the Strikes Back spinoff, with questions up in the air about how much she might be paid for what she had already filmed for the show.
20.
Now, she is speaking again
Appearing on The Domenick Nati Show, Lisa Hamme gave a remote interview about the steps that she is taking to try to save her marriage.
21.
She's trying to get pregnant!
Though the 53-year-old clarifies that she is not currently pregnant, she says that she will try to have Usman's baby.
22.
And if that fails
Realistically, a 53 year old is very unlikely to conceive. The chances are maybe, like 1% or less, to say nothing of how dangerous such a pregnancy might be. So if that doesn't work out, Usman may take a second wife who can give him a child.
23.
Usman also spoke
He says that he did not marry Lisa for love ... and also that he did not marry her for money, or he would have looked for a rich woman. Instead, Usman clarifies, he married her out of pity. Also, he definitely used 90 Day Fiance to become famous. That was ... not really a secret.
24.
And he may divorce her
If Lisa doesn't straighten out her behavior and start treating him better, Usman warns, he may divorce her.
25.
Also, he had to block Lisa
Usman reveals that he blocked Lisa because she could not or would not stop herself from harassing his fans. It sounds like she needs to get a grip.
26.
Can they save their marriage?
Maybe if Lisa stops berating Usman, saying things that he wouldn't say to his worst enemy, and stops attacking random groupies long enough to realize that he chose to marry her and not them, they will have a chance. That seems more likely to mend their marriage than a 53 year old getting pregnant. That said ... given how much drama they've had, divorce sounds like the best option for everyone.