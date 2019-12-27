Audrey Roloff Reveals the Ultimate Holiday Baby Bump

For Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, it was the relative calm before the very exciting storm.

These popular podcast hosts and best-selling authors celebrated Christmas with their precious toddler, Ember, along with a pending newborn son who is set to arrive any day now.

The occasion was extra special, too, because Ember just recovered from a rather serious illness.

In the following slideshow, we've shared a number of photos from Audrey's Instagram account in honor of the holidays, which includes one rather impressive snapshot of her gigantic baby bump.

Check it out below!