Audrey Roloff: Inside Her History of Ugly Family Feuds!

Audrey Roloff is no longer a cast member on Little People, Big World.
She and her husband, Jeremy, quit the program in 2018.
However, the author/podcast host/frequent user of Instagram will forever be associated with the family behind this popular reality show -- but not always in a positive sense.
As has been made evident more and more of late, simply put: Audrey and her in-laws do not get along.
There have been notable examples of tension between Audrey and Jeremy's relatives for years now, with the following feuds and obstacles standing out above all the rest.
Ready to take a trip down ugly memory lane?
1.
Come On. Does Audrey Really Not Get Along with Her In-Laws?
For the record, we've never talked to Audrey about this. But she turned 29 years old in July 2020 and did not invite any in-laws to her party. Let's start with that because it's a fact.
2.
Non-Invites All Around!
Similarly, weeks before this gathering, Audrey and Jeremy hosted a couple for a July 4th shindig -- a couple that sources have confirmed is tight with Zach and Tori Roloff. And yet: Zach and Tori were nowhere to be found.
3.
But Everyone Likes Tori, Right?
We always assumed as much. In November 2019, however, Audrey was the only Roloff NOT to send Tori public well wishes after she welcomed her second child into the world.
4.
Has Bode Even Met Lilah?
In June 2020, Tori captioned a photo as follows: "meeting another baby for the first time: a series..." This implies that Tori's daughter has never met Audrey's son, despite the two being born weeks apart -- and also, you know, being cousins and all.
5.
The Real Bad Blood, Though?
That clearly exists between Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, the latter of whom is an outspoken liberal and agnostic, and maybe even an atheist. Audrey, conversely, talks all the time about her faith and her Christianity and often comes across as rather preachy online as a result.
6.
It's So On Between These Two
Like, SO on. After George Floyd was killed and social protests broke out nationwide, Audrey sounded concerned about the whole thing, citing a bible verse that reads: "If you are also struggling to figure what God requires of you in this moment, remember the words from Micah 6:8. DO justice. Love kindness. And walk HUMBLY with your God."
7.
Jacob, Meanwhile?
He and his wife attended actual rallies, with the former writing online at one point: "“Keep marching, keep confronting, keep talking, keep educating… For a better world NOW." Jacob also encouraged everyone out there to donate whatever they can.
8.
You Lame Phony!
Jacob minced no words at all in his criticism of Audrey, sharing a meme that trashed "white people with moneyed cameras and moneyed families using black music, black message, black faces, to spread police propaganda and white Christian voices while contributing nothing to the movement, no call to donation, no call to action; only empty gestures and fancy platitudes." He might as well have called out Audrey by name, you know?
9.
And Another Thing, Audrey!
Jacob's wife, Isabel, also took issue this summer with Audrey celebrating July 4th. "So grateful to live in the land of the free because of the brave," wrote Audrey online in honor of this holiday, to which Isabel replied: "The United States has kids in cages. F--k your Fourth of July."
10.
It's Not Just the Roloffs, Either
Audrey has faced quite a bit of backlash on social media as well. Early in the pandemic, Audrey tried to offer some inspiring words about dealing with kids amid a quarantine, but it didn't work out well for her. “I understand you don’t understand what the majority of us are dealing with. You are wealthy. You have the farm to go to,” one podcast listener wrote online in response.
11.
Mr. Clean? More Like Mrs. Sellout!
Audrey also promoted Mr. Clean products on her Instagram page this summer, a move that infuriated her critics, many of whom accused Roloff of selling out on her supposed beliefs in organic items.
12.
Audrey Just Doesn't Get It
In December 2019, Audrey's daughter got sick and the star complained as follows: "Sitting on that miserable chair all night, while 37 weeks pregnant, just to wait for a urine sample and a nose swab.. I do not understand the ER." This quote drew a lot of ire from healthcare workers who had to explain to Audrey that doctors and nurses need to prioritize their emergency room patients based on the seriousness of their illnesses or injuries.
13.
Audrey Fights Back!
As part of the Women's Challenge in late July, Audrey appeared to take some shots at her female in-laws. "We need to be women who are building each other up and spurring each other on, not tearing each other down and falling into the comparison trap," she wrote.
14.
Don't Tear Each Other Down, Huh?
It's been hard for social media users not to interpret these words as a jab at family members wo have taken her to ask. Added Audrey in this post: "I love women empowering other women. I’ve always had a heart to inspire and motivate women to ALWAYS believe in the MORE that is within them through Christ."
15.
Don't Just Take Our Word for These Feuds
Go ahead and look around Audrey's Instagram page. Scroll down for as long as you'd like. Try to find a photo of Audrey and any of her in-laws. Just don't hold your breath while doing so.