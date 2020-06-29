Ashley Martson to Amber Portwood: Shut Up About 90 Day Fiance, You Knife-Wielding Maniac!

Last week, Amber Portwood had a meltdown at a comparison to 90 Day Fiance scumbag Geoffrey Paschel.

Amber was outraged to see her relationship with Dimitri Garcia compared to any couple on the other reality series.

She completely missed the point of the comparison.

And her extremely visible freakout only grew worse when she finally understood what the comparison was all about.

Now, 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson is firing back at Amber for her outburst.

Teen Moms who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Or shoes. ... Or machetes.