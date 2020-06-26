Ashley Martson Talks Baby Plans with Jay Smith: Is She Pregnant?

Ashley Martson is a busy woman.

Between somehow fixing her marriage to Jay Smith and intensely feuding with Jax Taylor, the 90 Day Fiance alum has her hands full.

Her hands could get a whole lot more full.

She and Jay have been teasing the idea of having a baby together ever since their reconciliation earlier this year.

Now, folks, Ashley is laying out specific plans for the baby.

And she has some test results to show her followers. ...