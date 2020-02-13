Ashley Martson: Jay Smith is a Lying CHEATER and We're Still Married!

Earlier this week, 90 Day Fiance villain Jay Smith insisted that he was a good husband to Ashley Martson during their toxic, tumultuous marriage.
He made wild claims that TLC had manufactured at least one of his cheating scandals out of thin air, and insinuated that they'd done more.
Now, Ashley is clapping back at all of his claims about her, their marriage, and their time in the spotlight.
Ashley also has a surprising (and yet not so surprising update) about her finalized divorce from Jay.
What a mess.
Here's what Ashley has to say:
Ashley and Jay
Other 90 Day Fiance couples have dealt with cheating scandals, arrests, or even both. Ashley and Jay were on a whole other level. And they're not yet done with each other.
Recently, Jay had a lot to say
He insists that he simply got a "bad edit" from 90 Day Fiance and that he's a good dude and a good husband, actually.
The Tinder cheating scandal? Jay says it's "fake"
He claims that it was manufactured for the cameras and that it was no issue in their marriage, just on camera. Very few people believe him, for obvious reasons.
He said a whole lot more
Jay tried to insinuate that somehow TLC bought and paid for his barber shop bathroom boning, even though HE was the one laying pipe in the bathroom. As usual, Jay refuses to take responsibility for his own choices.
Worst of all ...
Jay claims that Ashley somehow FORCED him to cheat, but claims that he won't talk about it because she has kids. Because he's SUCH a good person, right?
There was a lot of that
Jay, who spent most of July behind bars after immediately violating a Protection From Abuse order that Ashley took out against him after, among other things, he allegedly broke into her home, is even saying that him rushing to Ashley's side during her January 2019 health crisis is evidence that he's a good person -- and not that he saw an angle to get back in her good graces.
Ashley is clapping back!
"For the same reasons Jay is talking to you now is the same reason he got caught cheating while filming a reality show about his relationship," Ashley tells In Touch Weekly.
Jay is counting on being believed
Ashley reasons that "he is young and thinks he’s able to manipulate everyone."
So, about that Tinder cheating scandal ...
"He used Tinder and he got caught on camera," Ashley confirms. That makes sense, as she also spoke to the girl in question -- a high school girl (18 years old, at least) who had no idea that Jay was a freshly married man when they started chatting.
Jay didn't expect to be caught OR held accountable
“He believed he was going to get away with the cheating in that situation," Ashley notes.
That pattern continues ...
Ashley says: "just like he’s convinced that you all will believe him now."
Jay has made Ashley's life hell, but ...
She doesn't hate him, somehow. In fact, Ashley opines that Jay is not an "evil person."
She has a theory about his bad behavior
"I think he’s young," Ashley reasons, "and has never had anyone hold him accountable or give him direction."
Ashley felt like she was in the wrong role with him
"I loved Jay for god knows why," she admits, "and became more of his stability and parent than his wife and partner." That could be seen as a product of their age gap, but really, tons of women in their 20s and 30s feel the same way about their boyfriends, no matter their ages.
As for Jay ...
"Jay isn’t capable of being an adult and carrying on like an adult at this point," Ashley assesses.
She's not even angry about his latest nonsense
"I’m not mad about this attempt to manipulate at this point," Ashley admits.
But she's had enough
Ashley expresses: "I’m tired of talking about a show that stopped filming and a relationship that ended months ago."
Well, at least they're divorced!
Actually, Ashley reveals, their "finalized" divorce isn't as final as she had hoped or believed. WTF?!
WHAT?! WHY?!
"He dated the papers wrong," Ashley reveals.
How did he screw this up?
“He dated them 2029," Ashley explains, "and it was overlooked so we’re back at square one."
What does she think of Jay's allegations?
Jay also said that he hoped that his next woman (and presumably, any side pieces he would be seeing while with his next woman) will not be "crazy like Ashley."
Why would he say that?
"Maybe because he made me crazy," Ashley suggests.
Well, we can see that
Ashley did appear to be NUTS more than once, usually just fuming with rage after Jay humiliated her again and again.
The next Mrs. Jay has Ashley's sympathies
"But I mean good riddance to whoever is next," Ashley expresses. "That’s all I say. I will say a silent prayer for her."
She has other priorities now
Ashley tells In Touch Weekly that she is focusing her energies towards "moving on and fully focused on my children and career."
Good
We just hope that she can get that divorce finalized. This time, any attorneys need to be sure that Jay doesn't "accidentally" prolong their marriage with another "mistake."