Ashley Martson: Jay Smith is a Lying CHEATER and We're Still Married!

Earlier this week, 90 Day Fiance villain Jay Smith insisted that he was a good husband to Ashley Martson during their toxic, tumultuous marriage.

He made wild claims that TLC had manufactured at least one of his cheating scandals out of thin air, and insinuated that they'd done more.

Now, Ashley is clapping back at all of his claims about her, their marriage, and their time in the spotlight.

Ashley also has a surprising (and yet not so surprising update) about her finalized divorce from Jay.

What a mess.

Here's what Ashley has to say: