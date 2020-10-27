Ashley Martson: Jay DID Cheat on Me! Sorry I Lied!

As the saying goes: Fool me once, shame on you.

It seems that Ashley Martson was worried that after Jay Smith's fifth time cheating on her, fans would spread the shame around a little.

Yes, fifth. That we know of.

If some parts of this 90 Day Fiance couple's turbulent history has slipped your mind, never fear.

Before we share Ashley's full statement -- including the confession and the apology for lying -- below, we'll briefly recap their ups and down.

Strap in, because Ashley and Jay had their share of ups and downs -- and so many breakups and reconciliations -- before their latest split.

And once you look through their history, it's going to be hard for anyone to believe that it's truly over this time.