Ashley Martson: I'm Divorcing Jay Smith ... And It's My Fault

On Saturday, September 19, Ashley Martson had an announcement.

She and Jay Smith are over after more than three years of marriage.

This time ... unlike their last three breakups ... it's over for good, she says.

Curiously, the 90 Day Fiance alum seems to blame herself, and not her husband.

When couples break up and one of them is a serial cheater ... it's usually the fault of the serial cheater.

Ashley is now apologizing to her loved ones.

No matter how you felt about this couple, this is a heartbreaking read.