Ashley Martson and Jay Smith: We're Gonna Make a Baby!

Believe it or not, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are back together -- reconciling for either the fourth or the fifth time, depending upon your math.

They are sheltering at home together and trying ot make it work.

What's more, they are answering fan questions on their brand new YouTube channel.

We have a short clip from that here at the bottom of this post, as the two of them discuss their plans for the future.

They're not just talking about making their marriage work. They're talking about having kids.

In fact, Jay is setting the date.

Take a look: