Ashley Martson and Jay Smith: Having a Baby Will Change Everything!

Last month, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith confirmed that they are really back together, despite several breakups, each following a cheating incident.

The 90 Day Fiance stars are sheltering in place together, but they're also trying to make their marriage work ... agian.

What's more is that they teased talk about having a baby together.

Now, Ashley has given further talk to the timetable for making a baby with Jay.

Below, you can read her statement on the subject .... along with a reminder of how Ashley and Jay got to this place in their relationship.

Ashley does acknowledge that having a baby changes everything.