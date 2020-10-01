Ashley Martson & Jay Smith: Did They Reconcile Just to Get Back on TV?

On Saturday, September 19, Ashley Marton revealed that she has left Jay Smith again and that this time might even be the last time.

Given the number of "second chances" that Ashley has awarded Jay, some fans aren't so sure.

But she is sure -- it's over for good. And this time, it's not even because of any (new) cheating!

Now, Ashley is speaking to Celeb about the negotiations that had only just begun when she and Jay were together.

The two of them were this close to coming back on reality TV.

But ... was their whole reconciliation just a ploy to stay relevant?

Here's what Ashley has to say: