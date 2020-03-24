Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Really Are Back Together For Some Reason

In light of the current state of things, some people are going easy on their diets or asking out their crushes, since the world's kind of ending anyway.

But even in this pandemic, the coronavirus isn't the only thing that you might not want to let into your house or your life.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith have been teasing fans with an apparent reunion.

Fans wondered if they were just sheltering in place together for convenience, or better yet, just trolling fans with old footage.

It is with a heavy heart that we tell you that none of these excuses are panning out.

Ashley and Jay are back together, romantically, for real, and Us Weekly has confirmed this grim scenario.

By our count, this is their fifth reconciliation.

We're doomed.