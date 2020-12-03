Ariela Weinberg Posts Tributes to 90 Day Fiance Castmates: Brittany, Never Apologize!

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way aired its finale.

All that is left is the Tell All, and that was already filmed weeks ago.

Ariela Weinberg was one of the show's most polarizing stars this season -- second only to Brittany Banks and Deavan Clegg.

Her first foray into reality television was a rough one, as she shared some of her most vulnerable moments with millions of strangers.

Ariela signed up for the show for one reason, and she's hoping that her efforts pay off.

But over time, she has formed real attachments with some of her castmates, and watched them all along with the rest of us.

So she has taken to Instagram and posted a series of moving tributes to everyone else from her season.

Take a look below at what Ariela had to say: