Angelina Pivarnick or Kim Kardashian: A Bunch of Pics You Can't Tell Apart!

Angelina Pivarnick has been in the news a lot this week.
Primarily, that's because she might have single-handedly killed the Jersey Shore franchise by overreacting to her friends' speech at her wedding.
But we'd like to propose that Angeliner is newsworthy for a reason that has nothing to do with her nuptial tantrum:
Namely, she's looking more and more like Kim Kardashian every day.
Yes, Vinny might still think of her as the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island, but Angelina is looking more and more like Mrs. West every day.
Don't believe us?
Take a look at the pics below and see if you can tell them apart.
It might not be as easy as you think ...
1.
Ange or Kim?
Angelina Pivarnick or Kim Kardashian? It's a question you probably thought you'd never be asked but believe it or not, the Staten Island newlywed is looking a LOT like the Calabasas mother of four these days!
2.
Does the Tatt Give It Away?
Take this pic, for instance. It's Angelina, of course, but were it not for the wrist tattoo (as far as we know, Kim is inkless), we might have a tough time making a determination.
3.
Who's Angry?
Why, it's Kim this time. But we've certainly seen that pissed off, "I'm about to say something I'll regret" look on Angelina's face before!
4.
Iconic Figure
The pose, the curves, the long black hair ... you guessed it -- it's Angelina! If this chick bites Kim's style any harder, she's gonna have to start paying her royalties for each selfie!
5.
Give 'Em the Lip
Yeah, Angelina might have shown Kim's pic to her lip guy, but we still know Mrs. Kardashian-West when we see her!
6.
Physique on Fleek
Again, the ink gives it away, but Angelina's build is looking a lot like Kim's these days! It's amazing what a little money can do!
7.
Looking Mighty Kim-Like!
Gotcha! You thought we'd keep making it easy by alternating back and forth! Admit it, you thought this was Kim at first!
8.
Red Carpet Ringer
The hair's a little longer than we usually see on Angelina. Were it no for that, we'd totally believe this is Mrs. Pivarnick-Larangeira!
9.
Award Show Stunner
Gotcha again! Okay, maybe not. The dead giveaway this time is the fact that Kim's at the Emmys, which is probably not somewhere you'll ever find Angelina.
10.
Posing at Home
Are we in Staten Island or Calabasas here? You guessed it, this is yet another instance of Angelina doing her best Kim impression. Or Kim-pression, if you prefer.
11.
The Wet Look
Yes, this is Kim during her "just back from the beach" phase. The hair is a dead giveaway. No one in Staten Island could pull that off!
12.
Interview Time!
They may look alike, but Kim is still much, much more famous. Here she is granting one of her 1 billion annual interviews.
13.
Swimsuit Selfie
Context won't help you here, as they both love posing in swimwear. But yes, this time it's Kim getting her one-piece on.
14.
Get Ready!
Okay, this might be the toughest one yet. Yes, it's Angelina, but don't tell us this couldn't pass for Kim!
15.
Another Toughie!
Here's another one that might throw you for a loop! It's Angeliners again, but she's definitely looking a lot more like Kim than Rob these days. Tough luck, Vinny!
16.
Shore Enough
The outfit might be boardwalk-ready, but believe it or not this is Kim -- and we doubt she's ever been to the Jersey Shore.
17.
Holy Cleavage!
This is a look that's beloved by both ladies these days. But as you've probably figured out, it's another pic of Kim.
18.
Risque Stuff
Yes, Angelina has been taking a lot more racy pics these days. We feel like she had Kim in mind when she posed for this one.
19.
Beach Ready
Like we said, Angeliners is not shy these days. Were it not for the gaudiness of the bikini, we'd believe this was Kim!
20.
On Set
The background is a giveaway on this one, too. Angelina probably won't be getting invited onto Andy Cohen's show anytime soon.
21.
IG Queen
Kim's got a LOT more Instagram followers -- but as you can see, Angelina has a lot to offer her fans on the 'Gram, as well!
22.
Some Catching Up To Do
To be fair, Angelina took a long hiatus from TV. But as you can see, she knows how to build up her following.
23.
Closet Selfie
The background gives this one away, too. Sure Kim's just standing in a closet, but it's probably the size of Angelina's last apartment.
24.
Rage Face
Is it just us, or do Kim and Angelina rock similar expressions when they're angry? Angie is about to lose it here!
25.
The Big Day
And, in honor of the uproar over Angelina's wedding, we'll close with a bridal pic. She may never have Kim's money, but at least she didn't marry Kanye!