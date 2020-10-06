90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem Reveals Weight Loss Surgery Plans

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 has come to an end with Part 3 of the Tell All special.

The Tell All saw Angela blow up at Michael over his continuing hopes to have a child.

Tania and Syngin are the first to admit that they're not seeing eye to eye on this subject either.

Larissa and Eric faced off with the woman who had tattled to Larissa about Eric badmouthing her after their September 2019 breakup.

Jess unveiled her hot new man ... with a huge surprise for the cast.

Kalani has no idea what lies in store for her troubled marriage.

Angela stuns everyone, including Michael, with her plans to undergo dramatic weight loss surgery -- over Michael's strenuous objections.